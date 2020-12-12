Eurovision finalists to perform at Amilla Maldives’ NYE spectacular

Famed for its’ world-class entertainment, Amilla Maldives will have a new band in residence over the festive period through to March 2021.

Hailing from Moldova, they will be entertaining guests nightly for the next three months at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences in Baa Atoll.

Marina Djundyet and Euginiu Andrianov from DoReDos as well as Serghey Stepanov and Seregei Yalovistski from The SunStroke Project have previously performed as finalists in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The quadruplet will help ensure the five-star resort’s New Year’s Eve celebrations go off with a bang.

Despite a tumultuous year, Amilla is going to be full for the festive season. The theme of the upcoming New Year’s Eve party will be “The Greatest Showman’.

DJ Scott Mills of BBC Radio 1 will also join the line-up, along with Hayley Sanderson, a lead singer from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, while home-grown Maldivian talents including Limestone band, DJ Shafraz and Area 51 Performers complete the star-studded cast.

The Area 51 Performers will help create a circus atmosphere with acrobatic displays, songs, pop-up performances and surprises — not to mention songs from “The Greatest Showman’.

“We are very happy to announce that Amilla will be bursting at the seams this festive season,” General Manager Jason Kruse said.

“This means we’ve been able to plan a festive programme in keeping with our reputation for world-class events. Just one month ago we weren’t sure what we could achieve for the festive season, what with all the uncertainty in the world. However, we’ve managed to assemble a very impressive line-up which is even better than we could have hoped for!”

The resort will be decorated with millions of festive LED lights, powered by the sun in order to make this year’s celebrations even more sustainable. There will also be immunity-boosting treats.

These two themes highlight Amilla’s sustainability efforts and pioneering Wellness Your Way initiative.

Amilla is continuing to operate Covid-19 prevention protocols for the safety and peace of mind of guests.

The Maldives remains open with free visas on arrival for all nationalities, providing they take a PCR test up to 96 hours before departure and observe local health protocols.

On the island, all guests get free PCR testing. That means the private island of Amilla is effectively its own quarantine bubble, which enables guests the freedom to roam and enjoy their holiday on the island mask-free.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.