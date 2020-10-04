Qatar Airways extends flexible booking options

Qatar Airways is extending its commitment to offering passengers flexible booking options, now available for all tickets issued before December 31.

For passengers who would like to change their travel plans, they can:

Hold their ticket value for two years

Benefit from unlimited date changes

Exchange their ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% extra value.

If passengers have had their travel plans impacted by factors outside their control, they can:

Change their destination – within the same continental region for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members or within the same country or a 500 mile radius for non-members

Swap their ticket for Qmiles

Refund their ticket with no fees applied.

Qatar Airways’ latest rebooking options will provide passengers an unrivalled peace of mind.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar now operates over 650 weekly flights to more than 90 destinations, including a daily service to Maldives, providing more flexible travel options to more global destinations than any other airline.

Throughout their journey, Qatar Airways passengers can expect the highest standards of hygiene and the latest security measures, whether on board or at the state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations.

In addition, HIA has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals.

All passenger touchpoints are sanitised every 10-15 minutes and every boarding gate and bus gate counter is cleaned after each flight. Hand sanitisers are provided at immigration and security screening points.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite.

It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

Its home and hub, HIA, was recently ranked ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ and ‘Third Best Airport in the World’ by the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.