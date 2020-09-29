Raffles Maldives Meradhoo appoints Matai Gilroy as sales, marketing director

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo appointed Matai Gilroy as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Originally from Tahiti but residing in Bangkok, Matai commenced his two-decade-long career in hospitality in his home nation, with roles in reservations and night management before specialising in sales.

Most recently, he served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at W Retreat Koh Samui in Thailand and Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives.

From an island himself and having always worked in luxury beach resorts rather than urban properties, Matai arrives at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo with an innate understanding of what makes the Maldives such a uniquely idyllic and indulgent holiday destination.

In his new role, he will help to define the strategies, initiatives and campaigns that will ensure the recently opened and intimate 38-villa resort is recognised as one of the Indian Ocean’s most desirable retreats.

An accomplished free diver and surfer, Matai is looking forward to showcasing Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s spectacular setting in the remote and unblemished Gaafu Alifu atoll as well as the exemplary service and attention to detail its accomplished team will offer guests.

“Raffles is an iconic brand with a rich history and bright future. I am excited to be part of the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo team, promoting a resort that is perfect for those who want exclusivity, intimacy and peace in a setting that is as close as can be to the wonders of nature,” Matai said.

“I look forward to working with our partners to spread the word about what makes Raffles Maldives Meradhoo so special.”

The appointment is timed with the unveiling of the property’s new Raffles Royal Residence, which offers guests the ultimate retreat in a vast six-bedroom villa located on an unblemished stretch of the resort’s blissful Beach Island.

The Raffles Royal Residence, accommodating up to 15 guests, boasts three consecutive reception rooms and is bordered by a vast 40-metre infinity pool, with views towards the property’s private beach.

The residence, designed by Singapore-based design firm BLINK, is the perfect blend of Maldivian tradition and timeless elegance, with a hint of maritime beauty. True to the brand, Raffles’ distinct colonial style is seen in the property’s striped monsoon blinds and louvered doors, as well as in the decadent architectural details of soaring high ceilings and fully retractable windows.

Guests will have tailored opportunities to explore the many wonders of the world surrounding them.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Marine Butlers can lead guided explorations of the resort’s two spectacular house reefs, while the Royal Residence Butler will be available at any time of day or night to facilitate private boat trips, hearty feet-in-the-sand meals under the shimmer of flickering tiki lights at barbecue restaurant The Firepit, or indulgent treatments at the resort’s overwater spa.

Set on the southern tip of the Maldives in the remote and pristine Gaafu Alif Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers two unique private experiences: the Beach Island Experience and the Overwater Island Experience.

A palm tree-peppered private island, the Beach Island Experience comprises a collection of beach villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, the Overwater Island Experience — a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot — completes the resort. With its vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar, it provides unparalleled luxury to those who dream of a life spent on the water.

Together, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo boasts an exquisite collection of island villas and ocean villas with private pools, three restaurants, a scenic cocktail bar and an array of facilities and activities to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

The facilities include an award-winning luxury spa, overwater fitness centre, yoga programmes, water sports, private dining options, 24-hour butler and private chef service, along with snorkelling and diving at its finest. The resort’s PADI-certified dive centre offers adventures through the wonders of some of most breath-taking coral reefs in the world.

The Raffles Royal Residence will be available for stays from October 1, when the resort reopens to guests. For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.