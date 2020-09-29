Sun Siyam Resorts to complete reopening with Iru Veli, Vilu Reef welcoming guests from Oct

Sun Siyam Resorts, the luxury Maldivian hotel and resorts brand, is all set to reopen two of its five-star properties, Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, on October 1.

The reopening of Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will complete the phased reopening of the Sun Siyam Resorts’ collection of resorts, starting with Sun Siyam Olhuveli on July 15.

The group’s flagship Sun Siyam Iru Fushi began welcoming guests again on August 1.

Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Resorts has rolled out its own Sun Siyam Cares programme, which is based on expert advice and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA).

The programme has been designed to offer guests a minimal contact experience and implemented with the utmost safety, health and wellbeing of guests in mind, to ensure an environment that is safe and healthy for both staff and guests.

The Sun Siyam Cares programme ensures that all stays are relaxing, and the implementation of this programme enables guests to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the Maldives.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef remain committed to ensuring the highest standards are in place to ensure the safety and health of all its staff and esteemed guests.

Both offering exceptional service and a range of exhilarating water sports, guests can experience a healthy, safe and luxurious, authentic Maldivian experience at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

With the implementation of the Sun Siyam Cares programme, combined with a range of exceptional offers, there has never been a better time to book a stunning Maldivian escape for less with Sun Siyam Resorts.