Atmosphere Hotels welcomes 2,000 guests post-lockdown

Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts has welcomed over 2,000 guests since the Maldives reopened its borders for global travellers in July.

The 2,000th guest — a couple — was given a royal welcome at OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo last week.

They enjoyed a private boat transfer, followed by a grand surprise celebration on arrival featuring traditional Bodu Beru performance, sand art, cake cutting and Rosé Champagne. A private romantic barbecue dinner by the beach concluded the special day.

The couple were completely blown away and enthusiastically joined the OZEN team to celebrate this milestone.

Atmosphere Hotels has reacted quickly and adapted to the “new normal” since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the resorts in their portfolio remained open throughout the lockdown earlier this year. And, as soon as the Maldives reopened its borders on July 15, the resorts began welcoming guests to their shores. In just two months, they have hosted over 2,000 visitors!

The natural setting of the private island resorts lend itself to social distancing.

During the lockdown, all the resorts were carefully inspected and every aspect of operation was elevated to ensure service that aligns with international health and safety protocols. A partnership was also formed with Diversey, a global pioneer in cleaning and hygiene solutions.

Guests enjoy a ‘Pure and Serene’ stay with absolutely no compromises in their dream holiday experience, be it a rich food and beverage experiences or the warm and seamless service throughout their stay.

Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing Indian Ocean hospitality brand with extensive resort development and management experience.

Set in some of the most beautiful Maldivian islands, the group operates five best-in-class resorts ranging from luxury to classic properties in two sub-brands: White Label Set by Atmosphere, and The Selection of OBLU by Atmosphere.

Also included in their portfolio is the award-winning uber lux brand, The OZEN Collection. OZEN resorts offers ultimate privacy blended with signature luxury aesthetics, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

Atmosphere Hotels’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013, followed by four resorts: OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, and the newest addition, VARU by Atmosphere.

The expansion continues with OBLU XPRience Loabigili and OBLU SELECT Loabigili, set to open in the Male Atoll in the summer of 2021.

OBLU SELECT at Tangalle, scheduled to open in 2023, will take the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka.

Renowned for their impeccable service and world-class dining experiences, Atmosphere Hotels offers guest-centric holiday experiences through first-of-its-kind resort plans inspired by the brand’s core philosophy of the ‘Joy of Giving’.

From elegantly designed beach villas and overwater villas to a range of all-encompassing experiences – guests enjoy a truly relaxing and carefree holiday at each resort, elevated by warm and personalised hospitality.