As world shifts away from city centre working, could this be world’s greatest commute?

An independent survey, recently commissioned with over 500 senior decision-makers at companies, found that 73 per cent expect businesses to downsize to smaller office spaces, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This seismic shift in the way we operate on a day to day business has started to pose significant questions for both employers and employees alike and with 58 per cent of business acknowledging that working from home will soon become the ‘norm’, the home we work in will become all the more important.

For some, the latest remote working revolution could mean the difference between tubes, buses, taxis, cars and trains or this – the world’s greatest commute!

Soneva, the award-winning luxury resort operator, transforms the ‘working from home’ concept with its villa ownership option. Those choosing the ownership option will be able to reside on the island and fully immerse themselves in its lifestyle, enjoying a sense of tranquillity and community, experienced by neighbouring likeminded owners.

Inspired by the surroundings, each villa has abundant natural light, lush greenery and features Soneva’s signature details including an open-air bathroom, private swimming pool and your very own slide to the ocean.

All villas are sustainably built, using reclaimed and recycled materials and equipped with state of the art energy and waste saving technology, as well as high-speed WIFI. Non-tropical wood is used throughout such as eucalyptus, oak, driftwood, cedar and pine.

Villa owners share income by taking part in the Villa Rental Programme, allowing for a return on investment.

They also benefit from exclusive membership to the Soneva Club, discounts on flight transfers, special offers at other Soneva properties, food and beverage discounts at the resort’s restaurants and bars, and discounts on resort facilities.

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments – from world-class resorts to outstanding natural locations.

Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand rebuke the traditional concept of luxury and instead promise the luxury of time, purity and solitude.

Every day, guests are encouraged to discover sandy feet, inspired minds and full hearts. Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests.

Soneva is the only company in the Maldives to sell property to foreign investors. Since 2011, Soneva has sold 30 villas to 27 owners who come from the UK, France, Denmark, Japan, Germany, UAE, Russia, China, Sweden and Switzerland, Canada and Thailand.

For Soneva Villa Ownership enquiries, please contact Roz Colthart, Area Director, Soneva Villa Ownership, at: roz@soneva.com.