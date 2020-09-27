Qatar Airways offers free broadband connectivity to celebrate growth of Super Wi-Fi equipped fleet

Qatar Airways is now offering 100 days of free on-board Super Wi-Fi connectivity to all passengers, in celebration of the airline equipping more than 100 of its state-of-the-art aircraft with high-speed broadband.

From now until January 2, 2021, passengers can stay connected with family, friends and colleagues free-of-charge using the Wi-Fi connectivity on board.

Qatar Airways now offers the largest number of aircraft equipped with high-speed broadband connectivity in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

“During these challenging times, Qatar Airways continues to lead and innovate, providing our passengers with the five-star experience they have come to expect from the World’s Best Airline. We are delighted to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to all our loyal passengers for the duration of their flights, from departure to arrival,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“Not only does this showcase the exceptional Qatar Airways service at a time when other airlines are using the current market challenges as a reason to reduce their Wi-Fi offerings. It also proves that our mission to connect people around the world does not start and end with just travel. We understand the importance, especially in recent months, of enabling people to be connected at all times, whether on-the-ground or 35,000ft in-the-air.”

More than 100 Qatar Airways aircraft have been fitted with the high-speed Super Wi-Fi service, using the award-winning GX Aviation technology from global mobile satellite communications provider, Inmarsat, since the launch of the service in 2018.

Qatar Airways passengers on flights fitted with GX Aviation usually receive up to one-hour free access to the Super Wi-Fi service, with the ability to purchase full-flight access if more online time is needed.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite.

It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier between April to July by fulfilling its mission of taking people home. This enabled the airline to accumulate unmatched experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably and uniquely positioned the airline to effectively rebuild its network.

The carrier, which operates a daily service to the Maldives, has stringently implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.

Qatar Airways operations are not dependent on any specific aircraft type. The airline’s variety of modern fuel-efficient aircraft has meant it can continue flying by offering the right capacity in each market.

Due to Covid-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s, as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.

The airline’s fleet of 49 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787 are the ideal choice for the most strategically important long-haul routes to Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Qatar Airways’ home and hub, HIA, has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals.

Passenger touchpoints are sanitised every 10-15 minutes and boarding gates and bus gate counters are cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitisers are provided at immigration and security screening points.

HIA was recently ranked “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. HIA was also voted the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row.