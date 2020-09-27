Reethi Faru Resort bags four accolades at Haute Grandeur Global Awards

Reethi Faru Resort has won four accolades at the 2020 Haute Grandeur Global Awards.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is the world’s leading, most respected luxury hospitality awards initiative, honouring establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The awards recognise exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, casinos, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide.

In the world of award initiatives, Haute Grandeur is unmatched. Excellence is recognised through feedback from guests and not quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges. This fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results – a concept exclusive to Haute Grandeur.

At the 2020 edition of the annual awards, Reethi Faru Resort won these awards:

Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives

Best Activity Hotel in Indian Ocean

Best Hideaway Resort in Indian Ocean

Best Villa Resort in Indian Ocean

The recognitions come just a week before the resort’s reopening.

As part of the preparations for the resort’s reopening on October 1, Reethi Faru has put The Reethi Faru Hygiene and Safety Protocol in place. These enhanced health standards are fully compliant with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as local health authorities and tourism associations.

A dedicated Covid-19 response team has also been introduced to eliminate any uncertainty that guests may have on their upcoming holiday at Reethi Faru.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers 150 well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.