Check in online with Hurawalhi Maldives’ new app

Guests visiting Hurawalhi Maldives can now check in online with the Hurawalhi App before they arrive.

Checking in before arrival gives you even more time to enjoy everything Hurawalhi has to offer, helping make the start to your stay in paradise smoother and more relaxing than ever, as well as allowing you to complete the whole check-in process socially distanced.

Here are the three easy steps to check-in:

Download the app and log in: Once you have booked your stay, you will be able to use your booking number to log in to the app, and access all of its features. Check-in: As you approach your travel date, you will be able to check-in via the app, simply by clicking the Check-in button and entering some additional details. Start planning your dream holiday: Once you are logged into the app, you can start building your itinerary for your dream stay at Hurawalhi.

Hurawalhi reopened to guests on September 1.

As part of group-wide health and safety measures implemented by Crown & Champa Resorts, Hurawalhi began welcoming guests again after rolling out enhanced health and safety protocols.

The enhanced and expanded hygiene and safety procedures, collectively known as the Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise, include additional Covid-19 protocols and best practices that meet the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation and public health authorities in the Maldives.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.

Download the new Hurawalhi App on iPhone and Android.