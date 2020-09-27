International News Travel

EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal

18 views September 27, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The risks of air travellers catching COVID-19 on a passenger aircraft are “very marginal” provided health measures are applied, Europe’s top aviation safety regulator said on Friday.

Only seven out of three million passengers on flights in recent weeks showed symptoms of the virus while on board, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said.

The risks are “highly controlled” by airline and airports, Executive Director Patrick Ky told French aerospace journalists in an online briefing.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Work, study in a luxury Maldives villa with Soneva’s Workation Offer
Qatar Airways offers free broadband connectivity to celebrate growth of Super Wi-Fi equipped fleet
Reethi Faru Resort bags four accolades at Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Check in online with Hurawalhi Maldives’ new app
Global airline body IATA cancels annual meeting over travel curbs
Europe regulator sees November lifting of Boeing 737 MAX flight ban

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House