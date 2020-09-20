Qatar Airways to expand network to over 90 Destinations

Qatar Airways continues to lead the aviation industry offering more global connectivity than any other airline.

With the airline’s network never falling below 30 destinations since the onset of the pandemic, the resumption of services to Amman, Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek and Yerevan and the launch of new flights to Accra will see the airline’s global network more than triple in size by mid-October.

The airline’s resilience and commitment to providing connectivity has also seen it launch several new destinations since the start of the pandemic, including Accra, Brisbane and Cebu.

The airline’s variety of fuel-efficient aircraft and strategic network management has enabled it to quickly resume flights and expand services in line with passenger demand.

The following destinations are planned to resume flights or increase frequencies:

Amman (daily flights started September 15, carriage of passengers limited to AMM-DOH only)

Clark (increasing to nine weekly flights from September 20)

Copenhagen (increasing to 10 weekly flights from October 15)

Dhaka (increased to seven weekly flights from September 19)

Entebbe (three weekly flights starting October 2)

Hanoi (four weekly flights starting October 3)

Madrid (increasing to 10 weekly flights from October 1)

Manchester (increasing to 17 weekly flights from October 15)

Manila (increasing to 17 weekly flights from October 2)

Seychelles (three weekly flights starting October 15)

Stockholm (increasing to 10 weekly flights from October 15)

Windhoek (three weekly flights starting October 15)

Yerevan (five weekly flights started September 15, increasing to daily from October 5)

“We are proud to be the leading global airline connecting passengers with the world, helping take people safely and sustainably to where they need to be. Having one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets enables us to be agile and respond quickly to passenger demand. Our focus throughout the rebuild of our network is not only on restarting destinations but also operating as many frequencies as possible to provide our passengers the flexibility to travel when they want,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“By continuing to fly during the pandemic while others stopped, we have gained the trust of passengers as an airline they can rely on. We have taken more international passengers home than any other airline during this pandemic and as entry restrictions ease, we remain focused on our fundamental mission of carrying passengers across the globe safely and reliably. There are still millions of people who have not been able to be reunited with their friends and families and it is heartwarming to know our growing network will provide them an opportunity to travel home or take a trip to see loved ones.”

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, Qatar Airways has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers.

The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

It will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before December 31, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to December 31 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier between April to July by fulfilling its mission of taking people home. This enabled the airline to accumulate unmatched experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably and uniquely positioned the airline to effectively rebuild its network.

The carrier, which operates a daily service to the Maldives, has stringently implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on board its aircraft and in Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator.

Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.

Qatar Airways operations are not dependent on any specific aircraft type. The airline’s variety of modern fuel-efficient aircraft has meant it can continue flying by offering the right capacity in each market.

Due to Covid-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.

The airline’s fleet of 49 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787 are the ideal choice for the most strategically important long-haul routes to Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), has implemented stringent cleaning procedures and applied social distancing measures throughout its terminals.

Passenger touchpoints are sanitised every 10-15 minutes and boarding gates and bus gate counters are cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitisers are provided at immigration and security screening points.

HIA was recently ranked “Third Best Airport in the World”, among 550 airports worldwide, by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020. HIA was also voted the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Best Staff Service in the Middle East’ for the fifth year in a row.