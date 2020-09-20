Reethi Faru Resort offers guests in-house coronavirus tests

Reethi Faru Resort has introduced in-house coronavirus testing service, eliminating the need for guests to travel out of the island to a testing facility.

The service has been introduced in response to the most recent requirements from several airlines and countries for travellers to provide a negative PCR test certificate before their journey or entry.

The test will cost $150 per person, and will be available for guests who are required by the airline or home country to provide a negative PCR test result.

Reservations for PCR testing should be made at least four days before the scheduled departure date.

A document proving airline or government requirement has to be presented, so that the resort team can prioritise and make the arrangements.

A well-trained medical team will do each test in the resort and results will be sent to the guest before departure.

As part of the preparations for the resort’s reopening on October 1, Reethi Faru has put The Reethi Faru Hygiene and Safety Protocol in place. These enhanced health standards are fully compliant with guidance from the World Health Organisation, as well as local health authorities and tourism associations.

A dedicated Covid-19 response team has also been introduced to eliminate any uncertainty that guests may have on their upcoming holiday at Reethi Faru.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers 150 well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.

Reethi Faru is owned and operated by Mahogany Pvt Ltd, the company that earlier operated the four-star Reethi Beach Resort in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll.