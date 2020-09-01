First guests discover memorable experiences at Radisson’s debut Maldives resort

Set amid lush tropical flora and fauna in the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives opened its doors on August 1.

The very first guests of the resort flew in on the opening day, inscribing an important chapter in the pages of the first Radisson Blu property in the Maldives.

“Radisson Blu Maldives defines the art of hospitality, reflected by the wonderful experiences reported by the guests. The whole team was excited that we are open and thriving straight away. We are looking forward to so many more enjoying this beautiful and romantic destination,” Zafer Agacan, the General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, said.

With great anticipation, the resort welcomed their first guests with special arrangements and memorable experiences.

The guests were presented with a ravishing bouquet of flowers at the Velana International Airport followed by a grand arrival at the resort with traditional Bodu Beru drumming accompanied by over 20 resort employees.

The first arrivals received a certificate as ‘first guests’ at the much-awaited debut resort property in the Maldives, under the Radisson Hotel Group’s international brand.

“Everything in the hotel is very new and very nice. Specially the lovely and friendly staff, who are very helpful and caring. I will surely come back to this awesome place again,” the guest said on Tripadvisor.

A hidden gem in the Indian Ocean, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives allows you to escape from the world and relax in style. The resort’s expert staff will arrange for your transport, so that you can easily reach the hotel’s island.

During your visit, enjoy world-class snorkelling and diving along with some of the best places on earth to see whale sharks, or simply relax with a glass of champagne in the private pool of your villa.

Nestled on Huruelhi Island and one other pristine islet, only 105 kilometres from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, the Radisson Blu Resort Maldives makes this dream destination more accessible than ever before.

Guests can take a scenic 30-minute seaplane direct to the resort or a 20-minute domestic flight from Male to Maamigili Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride, creating opportunities for short stays and weekend breaks, as well as extended vacations, weddings and honeymoons.

All 128 beachfront or overwater villas, ranging from 215 to 790 square metres, feature private pools, ocean views, state-of-the-art amenities and one-, two- or three-bedrooms. For the ultimate getaway, the Presidential Suite promises two levels of indoor and alfresco living space overlooking the shimmering sea.

Guests can explore the amazing marine world from the diving and water sports centre, soothe their senses at the overwater spa and yoga pavilion, or work out at the fitness centre and sports court, while the kids’ club and games room will keep young guests entertained.

A glass-walled event hall creates an outstanding setting for life’s most special moments, including oceanfront weddings that can host up to 50 guests.

A diverse selection of restaurants and bars includes Raha, the casual all-day dining destination; Alifaan, the Mediterranean and seafood grill; Eats & Beats, the chilled out poolside bar; and Crusoe’s, the adults-only oasis. Kabuki showcases innovative Nikkei cuisine, Mahurab is an exquisite overwater wine and cigar bar, and The Lab is an exclusive restaurant for intimate twice-weekly wine-and-cocktail pairing dinners.

Alternatively, guests can dine in the privacy of their villa with 24-hour in-villa dining.