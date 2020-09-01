Registration opens for Maldives’ first intl virtual marathon

Local sports event organiser Unix Sporting has announced plans to host the first international virtual marathon in Maldives.

Dedicated to the frontline workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, the Run for Maldives event will take place on September 27, which coincides with the World Tourism Day.

“Run for Maldives is all about physical distancing while maintaining the important social relationships with your families, friends and loved ones,” an announcement read.

“Run anywhere, anytime! This exciting run incorporates fun challenges to run within a given time frame.”

Participants from the Maldives and around the world can take part in their choice of challenges in four categories and run anywhere — in your home, on a treadmill, or outside — to complete the run in a given timeframe.

The categories include:

5.5km

15km

21km

870km (a team event, for teams of five)

Each runner will receive a medal, delivered to their home.

A lucky draw will also be held, where 10 participants will stand the chance to win a free stay at a partner hotel or resort. The lucky draw will be overseen by a licensed audit firm to ensure the integrity of the process.

Local tourism authorities, including the tourism ministry and Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), have endorsed the event.

Registration opens on September 1. For more information and to register, please visit www.runformaldives.com.