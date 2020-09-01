Salt Café to host fine dining evening with award-winning local Chef Adil

Salt Café and Restaurant is hosting a fine dining event with award-winning Maldivian chef Mohamed Adil.

On September 10, Salt Café will welcome diners to an elevated gastronomic experience with Chef Adil, who was recognised as the ‘Best Maldivian Chef’ at the 2018 Hotel Asia Exhibition, as well as at the 2016 and 2019 editions of FHAM Exhibition.

The five-course menu features indulgent treats, including Poprawn, Tuna Innards, Chicken Roulade and Braised Beef.

Conveniently located in the market area of Male, Salt Café is the answer to getting away from the bustling life of the capital city.

The restaurant provides the perfect gathering place for friends, family and visitors. Head over to the outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean or reserve a private dining room for your next special event. The chefs at Salt Café have put together dishes from around the world to suit every palate.

The Salt Fine Dining Indulgence experience with Chef Adil is priced at MVR 580 ($38) net per person. To book your space to savour Chef Adil’s five-course deliciousness, please call +960 3336669.