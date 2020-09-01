Amilla Maldives welcomes new feathered friends

Easter week saw 59 ‘hot chicks’ arriving at Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences and taking up residence at the island’s newest abode — Cluckingham Palace. They have been joined at their residence by one lucky fellow named ‘Cluck Norris’.

It may be nothing new to see stylish ladies arriving at Amilla but there’s certainly something unique about these ‘islanders’. Measuring about 27 inches tall and decked head to tail in glossy feathers, these girls are a truly egg-citing addition to the island.

We are talking about the 59 hens and one rooster that have arrived at Amilla just in time for Easter, of course.

The resort temporarily closed to guests in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a team of Amilla islanders including General Manager Jason Kruse and Sustainability Manager Victoria Kruse have stayed on the island in order to work on a host of new projects, including Cluckingham Palace.

The islanders who were safely quarantined from the outside world celebrated their new arrival with bubbles and beer.

The new chicken residence is fit for royalty. It is tucked away on a secluded part of the island, surrounded by lush tropical foliage which helps to keep the area shaded and cool for the feathered friends.

The chickens are now settling in, and when guests return to the island they will help provide the freshest of eggs to Amilla’s renowned kitchens.

The Cluckingham Palace project is part of Amilla Maldives’ Homemade@Amilla and Homegrown@Amilla concepts, which involve growing and making fresh food right there on the island.

The fresh eggs are also a tasty addition to Amilla’s paleo, keto and low-lectin ‘Wellness Your Way’ dishes. The host of speciality dishes have been added to the main menus in order to cater to the dietary demands of today’s guests. Amilla is the first resort in the Maldives to pioneer a comprehensive array of ‘eating lifestyle’ dishes.

Located just 30 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Amilla offers a choice of 59 Houses that sit gracefully over crystal clear waters, nestled among lush tree tops or hug the shores of pristine white sand; plus eight spectacular four- to eight-bedroom Beach Residences ideally suited to large families, groups of friends and VVIPs seeking the ultimate in space and privacy.

Amilla’s innovative restaurants range from the diverse, informal foodie hub Baazaar to the relaxed yet sophisticated overwater dining at the signature Feeling Koi. Guests can even drop in to gourmet café and deli The Emperor General Store or The Wine Shop & Cellar Door to treat themselves to lighter snacks, a favourite bottle or a gourmet selection of artisanal cheeses.

With an unrivalled range of purpose-designed multi-bedroom accommodation options, and an exciting, inspiring and active Kids’ Club The Sultan’s Village, Amilla has put the Maldives on the map as a destination not just for couples, but for families and friends.

For more information and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com