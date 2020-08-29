Bring it on: Kandima Maldives promises to deliver ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ after Sept reopening

Since its inception in 2017, Kandima Maldives continues to pave the way and bring innovative travel experiences to guests. As the only true active lifestyle resort in the Maldives, Kandima Maldives continually challenges the status quo and shapes new trends, while delivering genuine hospitality all the way.

Kandima is ready to reopen from September 1 and has launched a dynamic campaign that ties back to its brand promise and encourages the world travel community, its partners and employees to accept the challenge with a spirit to ‘Bring It On!’, all with the assurance to deliver the essence of a ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ for its guests.

While the world of travel was on hold, Kandima took the opportunity to reimagine and redefine inspiring travel experiences with a refreshed and empowering brand spirit. Whether you have stayed or are yet to stay at Kandima Maldives, one thing is for sure; your experience will be refreshing and anything but ordinary.

It is time to bring it on and rediscover safety, wellness, adventure, fitness, healthy cuisine, sports, underwater world, or entertainment for the little VIPs at Kandiland, the resort’s kids club with an in-house theme water park. A fun filled #LifestyleReimagined!

Get ready for a seriously stylish lush private island escape, unlike any other. Think yoga in the middle of the ocean while soaking up the early morning sun, thrilling underwater Hammerhead Shark explorations, a rejuvenating spa overlooking dolphins playing in the sea and more.

The resort’s K’ Krew has been extremely busy making sure that your return to the most stylish and exotic island is smooth, safe and has everything you need in one place.

“We are delighted to announce our reopening campaign crafted with an empowering spirit that not only ties back to our brand promise, but also emphasises our goal to offer a spectrum of thoughtfully reimagined experiences to our guests,” Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication and Public Relations at Kandima Maldives, said.

“Taking this step ahead in addressing the new expectations around travel, we welcome guests back to fulfil their bucket lists and rediscover an inspiring active lifestyle at Kandima Maldives.”

At Kandima, there is something for everyone and no room for boredom. Here, your lifestyle is reimagined.

Say goodbye to everyday routines and stresses. Instead, immerse yourself in seriously stylish surroundings, experiences and vibes that are #AnythingButOrdinary!

You’ll find Kandima’s ‘Bring It On!’ spirit infused in everything the resort dos from its K’ newsletters, social media feeds, emails, and every aspect of your stay.

So, stay tuned for Kandima’s updates as you plan your next dream vacay!

For more information and bookings, please visit kandima.com, contact the resort by phone at +960 6760077, or email mykindofplace@kandima.com.