Lily Beach Resort recognised among Maldives’ best luxury all-inclusive resorts

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been recognised as a winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020, in the category of ‘The Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts in Maldives’.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

This award recognises Lily Beach Maldives’ excellent all inclusive Platinum Plan and its great facilities.

Lily Beach is the perfect destination for couples, honeymooners and families alike.

Romance thrives at Lily Beach, with great activities on offer. With a soft sandy beach and crystal clear, shallow lagoons for children to frolic, a Turtle Kids Club, great snorkelling excursions for the whole family to enjoy, Lily Beach offers every member of the family the chance to relax, have fun and have incredible experiences. And all this is included in the all inclusive Platinum Plan, for a hassle-free holiday.

“On behalf of the whole team at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, we would like to thank our guests for trusting us and helping us to strive in what we do,” an announcement read.

The five-star Lily Beach Resort is located on the 600-metre-long and 110-metre-wide island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll.

With its Platinum Plan, which includes far more than the traditional package of cocktails, premium brands, champagne and international culinary delights, Lily Beach offers luxury all-inclusive holidays at the highest level. These include excursions, which can be selected from a wide range of activities, including sunset fishing, snorkelling trips or a visit to a local island.

At your disposal are 125 luxurious villas. Add to this the Tamara Spa, Prodivers Diving School, a specialty and main restaurant featuring fine dining, three bars, a shisha lounge, Turtles Kids’ Club, and one of South Ari Atoll’s best house reefs.

Guests can also enjoy a diverse entertainment programme with live music and DJs, traditional cultural performances, fish feeding and much more.