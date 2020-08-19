Enjoy post-lockdown family freedom at Kuredu Resort Maldives

Schools closed early, kitchen tables became classrooms, parents became teachers and playdates happened through screens. As lockdowns continued around the world for months, Easter holidays and then summer holidays were cancelled – highlights of the family calendar wiped from the year.

But with the restrictions now being eased, the world of travel is opening up and for many that means freedom and time for a well-deserved family treat and a half-term holiday.

A family getaway at Kuredu Resort Maldives is guaranteed to put the smile back on everyone’s faces. Opening on October 1, with carefully curated Covid-19 procedures in place, your family’s carefree enjoyment and safety is the resort’s priority.

Comfortable villas right on the beach will be your home away from home.

With plenty of space to run around and splash in the safe, shallow lagoons, Kuredu is a playground your kids will love. Watch their delight as they observe baby sharks chasing the small fish close to shore and come face to face with sea turtles when snorkelling over the seagrass meadows.

The whole family can try scuba diving together with the team at Prodivers and challenge each other to kayak races with the help of Ocean Watersports.

Play a round of golf, try your hand at padel tennis and go for thrilling tube rides if you dare!

A sunset cruise with dolphins displaying their brilliant acrobatic skills will delight the entire family before returning to shore to enjoy some pre-dinner cocktails and a dinner with choices so varied that even the fussiest of eaters will leave with full tummies!

Turn 2020 around and bring your family to the Maldives and make it a year to remember for all the right reasons.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a watersports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, located at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

