Double win for Kanuhura Maldives at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Kanuhura Maldives has won two accolades at the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The resort was recognised among the ‘Top 15 Luxury Island Resorts in Maldives’ and ‘Top 10 Luxury Dining Experience in Maldives’.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

Located at the heart of Lhaviyani atoll, one of the most spectacular Maldives atolls, Kanuhura is considered one of the most iconic barefoot beach resorts in the Indian Ocean.

Part of the Mauritius-based hotel and leisure group Sun Resorts, Kanuhura hosted its first guest in 1999.

A USD42 million reimagining of the resort in 2016 has positioned it for the latest trend travellers have identified as Gypset; part gypsy in their drive for freedom and jetset, reflected in their wealth and craving for luxury living.

The new rooms are luxury villas and suites with unusual elegance and furnished with natural materials with a touch of refinement and modernism. Whether you stay on the sunrise or sunset side of the island, you will be overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the sea. The water villas have a private terrace with private access to the lagoon.

With its eight restaurants and three bars, Kanuhura will make you discover various cuisines from all over the world such as Italy, Brazil and the Maldives. The chef also provides interactive cookery demonstrations.

Those looking for tranquility and well-being will be able to visit Kokaa, the wellness and spa centre for a unique sensual experience uplifting body and mind.