Six Senses introduces Six Weeks of Summer programme

Since the end of March, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas has offered guests, followers and friends a daily dose of live chats, cooking, meditation and yoga classes, marine biology schooling and fun-filled ‘behind the scenes’ moments from resorts to provide support, positivity and connection at home.

As lockdowns ease, not everyone is ready to jump on a plane and the prospect of IRL classes might feel overwhelming. Therefore, as a brand that firmly believes in the power of travel to recharge and reconnect, Six Senses has unveiled the next six chapters to its #AtHomeWithSixSenses story. The beautiful landscapes, support from wellness experts and unexpected encounters will continue to provide inspiration wherever, and at whatever pace, it feels right for people.

AtHomeWithSixSenses content will continue at sixsenses.com and @SixSensesHotelsResortsSpas and @SixSensesSpas to educate, entertain and provide an escape (albeit a virtual one) so as not to rush the process of working out what constitutes the ‘new normal’. It has been this spirit of togetherness that has brought so much joy, inspiration and a sense of community to Six Senses hosts, friends and people from around the world.

Chapter 1: Wellness

Pioneering wellness is a core brand value. Tune in and understand how the popular wellness screening can provide a springboard to long-lasting health changes, how to keep the whole family positive and how to let go with yoga, and how to boost physical and cognitive performance with biohacks.

Chapter 2: Eat

Roasting, broiling, frying or grilling, or enjoying the fruits of an on-site organic garden with cocktail in hand? There are so many options for the brand’s Eat With Six Senses experts Jonathan and Celia as they continue to share top nutritional insights, recipes and host cooking secrets from Executive Chefs. This chapter is packed with popular kitchen characters and is as light-hearted as it is delicious.

Chapter 3: Grow

Well-being starts young at Six Senses, and this is a great time to look at the six dimensions of wellness (social, environmental, physical, spiritual, emotional and intellectual), the foundation for Grow With Six Senses. This chapter goes behind the scenes of the Junior Marine Biology and Junior Eco Warrior programmes, demonstrates how to flex the spine like a cat in a kids’ yoga class and stay calm during a mindfulness journey (with a bear who will pay a surprise visit).

Chapter 4: Sustainability

From turtle talks and spotting black-shanked douc langurs to upcycling glass bottles into jewellery and learning about the first plastic-free kitchen – these daily stories will showcase the brand’s commitment to sustainability and encourage people to take responsibility now and help model mindsets for the future generations.

Chapter 5: Sleep

Sleep is much more than just pillow talk. Six Senses in-house experts come together once again to help make concrete changes in order drop off quickly, sleep soundly and wake up feeling fantastic.

Chapter 6: From the Heart of Six Senses

Six Senses hosts are the beating heart of the brand. They live by its values and project what the brand stands for every day. For the past few months, they have created the magic behind each meaningful virtual experience and will continue sharing heart-warming stories, lessons learned and experiences lived.

Friends of Six Senses

The much-loved weekly talks hosted by Six Senses Wellness Pioneer Anna Bjurstam will continue to take place every Tuesday with leading experts from around the world ready to share their insights and practical tools.

On August 11, the best-selling author and celebrity therapist, Marisa Peer, talked about the ways to re-programme the immune system at a cellular level and share powerful tools to demonstrate that it is possible to rewire one’s thoughts and beliefs to produce life-changing health results.

On August 18, marine biologist and the author of Blue Mind, Wallace J. Nichols, will share how being part of something bigger than oneself really moves people.

Anna will talk to a sleep specialist Dr. Neil Stanley on August 25.

Six Weeks of Summer will conclude the #AtHomeWithSixSenses story and set a scene for a new adventure to come.

In Maldives, Six Senses runs the Six Senses Laamu resort, which reopened its doors to guests on August 1.

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.