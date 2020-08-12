Adaaran Resorts Maldives win Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards

All resorts in the Adaaran Resorts Maldives collection have been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The accolades reflect the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community.

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu and Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi are Travellers’ Choice Winners, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The recognition comes as Adaaran Resorts Maldives, the brand name for Aitken Spence’s properties in Maldives, and its sister brand Heritance Hotels & Resorts reopen their resorts.

The luxurious five-star resort of Adaaran Prestige Vadoo was the first of Aitken Spence’s Maldives properties to welcome back guests in the Maldives on July 27.

On September 1, three other Adaaran Resorts properties will reopen to guests: Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Prestige Water Villas, and Adaaran Club Rannalhi. Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi will also begin hosting surf travellers from September, but the resort will open up for regular visitors from October 1.

The five-star, premium all-inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah will also reopen on September 1.

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Accessible by a short 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo offers 56 water villas with private spas, plunge pools and a glass-bottomed bathroom lounge with a view of marine life. Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or spa pool or go for an in-room spa treatment.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort is a fabulous five-star property located in the northern Raa atoll. Surrounded by powder soft beaches and sublime turquoise lagoons, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu invites you to surrender to your senses and bask in the majesty of your tropical island surroundings. Guests can relax in the sumptuous Mandara Spa and try their hand at a number of exciting water sport activities, including scuba diving, windsurfing and water-skiing.

Set in the South Male Atoll, Adaaran Club Rannalhi includes standard rooms, which are tastefully adorned with tropically themed furnishings and bedding, and overwater bungalows that offer a luxurious experience comprising of a private sun deck overlooking the stunning aquamarine ocean. The resort features three spectacular dining venues and a host of recreational activities, including diving, snorkelling and water-skiing.

Located in North Male Atoll, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is blessed with thriving vegetation and pristine waters, and offers guest villas, including Ocean Villas. Set in 83 acres of lush tropical beach property near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi island, the resort’s design enables it to blend into its surroundings being one of the best resort in Maldives.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah.

Operating as a premier all-inclusive resort, Heritance Aarah consists of 150 villas. Designed to inspire and custom-built to immerse guests in the scenic sights and soothing sounds of the ocean surrounding the island, Heritance Aarah is adorned with earthly hues and vibrant blues.