Maldives ‘rediscovered’ at PATA Dream to Travel festival

Maldives has been showcased at an online travel festival organised by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), the country’s official tourism promotion body, showcased “the Sunny Side of Life” during the Dream to Travel Festival, held from June 22 to July 17.

“This event provided valuable insights and enabled the travel trade community to meet experts of the field,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

During a one-hour live session on Thursday, the audience was virtually engaged with the activities showcased by the Maldives. This session started with an introduction by MMPRC followed by a yoga session showcased from a unique overwater pavilion at Coco Bodu Hithi resort in Maldives.

Followed by the re-energising yoga session, award-winning Maldivian Chef Ishag, from Paradise Island Resort, prepared a Maldivian classic: Banbukeyo Bogaru (breadfruit curry).

During the festival, news, videos and other destination related content were also showcased on a digital showroom.

Maldives also participated in the live Games and Giveaways segment, hosted on June 26. This competitive segment, which featured a destination quiz, selected top three scorers who were awarded a special gift pack from the Maldives.

“… as Maldives has opened its borders for international travellers on the 15th of July, this platform enabled a great opportunity to showcase Maldives at a time when marketing the destination digitally is important to keep travellers virtually engaged,” the statement read.

“This activity aligned with the reopening of the borders showed that the Maldives is ready to welcome visitors back again.”

The Maldives reopened its borders Wednesday after more than three months.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.