Maldives kicks off advertising campaign with CNN after border reopening

Tourism promotion officials in Maldives have announced a joint destination marketing campaign with CNN, in a bid to attract global travellers after reopening the island nation’s borders on Wednesday.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said the three-month-long campaign will showcase the beauty of the Maldives while highlighting the unique aspects of the destination.

It will also serve as a platform for some local personalities and talents to showcase their passion and narrate their stories, the corporation added.

With the reopening of the borders, the first part of the campaign will begin with the launch of “Five reasons to Insta love Maldives” vignette. The destination will be prominently featured on the CNN weather watch which will be viewed by a substantially large audience across the globe.

“The campaign with CNN will reach a very engaging travel audience who are on the lookout to discover new places or to those who want to ‘Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life’,” Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of MMPRC, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“With this campaign, we aim to showcase the local talents, pristine natural beauty surrounding the islands and the privacy and seclusion available in the destination, which makes it one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the world.”

With the setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, MMPRC has been working on increasing the brand presence on digital platforms in several markets.

The campaign with CNN will be the one of the first global campaigns to launch post the reopening of the borders of the destination.

The Maldives reopened its borders Wednesday morning after more than three months.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels can begin hosting tourists right away (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.

