Maldives coronavirus recoveries improve, rate jumps to 24 per cent

The percentage of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Maldives has improved to 24, officials announced Saturday.

Mabrouk Abdul Azeez, a spokesperson for the government’s emergency operations centre, told reporters that another 16 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 406.

That puts the recovery rate at 24.28 per cent and marks a significant improvement from two weeks ago when only 2.23 per cent of the infected patients — close to 1,000 at the time — made recoveries.

Active cases now stand at 1,261.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 1,672.

Five deaths have been reported and 406 have made full recoveries. Five remain in intensive care.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks have also been shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital have been asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands is also in effect.

