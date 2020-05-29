Fushifaru Maldives launches coral planting programme

At Fushifaru Maldives, caring for the wellbeing of the beautiful oceans of the Maldives is just one of their green initiatives.

To add to these initiatives, the resort has recently launched a coral planting programme where broken pieces of coral are restored by attaching them onto frames. These are then allowed to blossom, creating new homes for the diverse marine life in Fushifaru’s lagoon.

A month ago, Fushifaru started building a coral frame in the shape of a manta ray. The frame is now filled with rocks, corals, and most importantly lots of marine life.

Members of the staff were involved in sourcing the rocks, finding broken pieces of corals and attaching them carefully onto the frame, so that the corals are given a chance to regrow on the frame and regain their otherwise lost life.

This exciting project has made a lot of progress as well as a positive impact on the environment.

With ocean temperatures rising in Maldives, many corals die and are bleached as a result of the warming waters. Through replanting broken corals, Fushifaru hopes to strengthen the coral ecosystem by giving them an opportunity to live.

Their belief is that there is no time to waste on helping to save the coral reefs, in order to restore the ocean’s health and contribute to the wellbeing of the planet.

