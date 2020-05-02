The Ritz-Carlton appoints Juan Serrano as Executive Assistant Manager Rooms for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Juan Serrano as Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

The Spaniard, who has progressively taken up senior positions in his 11-year-long career, began his new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on Friday.

Juan started his career in his native Spain, where he first joined The Ritz-Carlton brand in 2009 as a Guest Service Agent at The Ritz-Carlton Arts, Barcelona, and later moved to The Ritz-Carlton Abama, Tenerife as a Housekeeping Supervisor.

In 2014, Juan relocated to China with Mandarin Oriental Sanya where he held different positions before transferring to The Mandarin Oriental Shanghai, Pudong to serve as the Guest Relations Manager.

He returned to The Ritz-Carlton in 2016 to work for The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street as the Guest Experience Manager.

Juan continued to progress his career throughout China, where he joined the pre-opening team of the ultra-luxury Bulgari Hotel Beijing as the Guest Experience Manager and contributed to its successful launch and positioning.

At Bulgari Hotel Beijing, Juan was subsequently promoted to the Assistant Director of Rooms position, and most recently as Director of Rooms, overseeing the hotel’s Rooms Division (119 rooms, including 41 suites) that covers front of the house, housekeeping, spa and fitness, security and quality assurance.

Juan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Swiss Hotel Management Diploma from Les Roches Marbella Hotel Management School.

“The Ritz-Carlton is thrilled to welcome Juan back to be part of the pre-opening team of this new iconic resort in the Maldives,” an announcement read.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.