Apple’s major services launch in Maldives

Apple is launching its major services in Maldives.

The Maldives is amongst 20 additional countries that now have access to the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts and Apple Arcade

Apple Music is also now available in 52 additional countries, including the Maldives.

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We hope our customers can discover their new favourite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.”

The App Store, now in 175 countries and regions, is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. The App Store features many ways for developers to build their businesses, and since it launched in 2008, developers have been creating innovative apps that influence culture and change lives.

Apple Arcade is a groundbreaking game subscription service within the App Store, offering users unlimited access to the entire catalog of more than 100 exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade is adding new games and expansions every month from some of the world’s most visionary game developers.

Apple Music is the most complete music experience, now available in 167 countries and regions and offering over 60 million songs. With world-class music experts and tastemakers curating thousands of playlists and daily selections, and the renowned global radio station Beats 1, Apple Music is the best music service for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and CarPlay, and is also available on Android and other devices.

New Apple Music subscribers in the 52 additional countries can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service.

Apple Podcasts is the best place to browse and listen to the world’s largest catalog of podcasts, now featuring over one million shows in more than 100 languages and 175 countries and regions.

iCloud is an essential service that keeps users’ personal content safe, up to date, and available across all their Apple devices, allowing them to store a lifetime of photos, keep important documents at their fingertips, and share and collaborate with ease. Available in 175 countries and regions, iCloud comes with 5GB of free storage and offers affordable 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB plans.