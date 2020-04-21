Maldivian entrepreneur’s startup raises seed funding from Adobe, 500 Startup

LottieFiles, a design startup co-founded by Maldivian tech entrepreneur Nasrulla ‘Nattu’ Adnan, has raised an undisclosed sum in a seed round of funding from creative software giant Adobe and an American venture capital firm.

The creators of the animation file format, dotLottie, which on an average is 600 per cent smaller than a GIF, and the animation workflow platform said it will use the funds, raised from the Adobe Fund For Design and 500 Startups, towards R&D and in making further enhancements to the file format.

Investments will also be made in making its workflow platform and community even more powerful, the startup said.

Kshitij Minglani, co-founder and CEO of Lottiefiles, said that its platform is used by over 32,000 companies worldwide, including Airbnb, Google, Tiktok, Hotstar, and Swiggy.

Founded in 2019 by Minglani and Nattu, LottieFiles is betting on the power of interactive content across platforms, websites, and apps across marketing, consumer and gaming.

Kshitij Minglani (R) and Nattu Adnan.

With offices in San Francisco and Kuala Lumpur, and a user base across more than 60 countries, LottieFiles recently launched its plugin integrations with popular tools such as Adobe After Effects and Figma.

The company will announce at least three such integrations this quarter.

“The learning curve of design and related tools is steep, and implementing interactive content across platforms is a tenuous process for developers. To counter these inefficiencies, we have made LottieFiles super intuitive and one can perform most functions across the platform without writing a single line of code,” co-founder and CTO Nattu said.

Nattu is a seasoned entrepreneur from the Maldives, and has built several tech startups across Southeast Asia.

Minglani sold his last venture HomeBuy360 in India to Housing.com, and for the last seven years has been a Co-founder of Mindvalley, an edtech personal growth platform with over 12 million students from over 80 countries and 300 plus employees.