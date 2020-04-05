Vote in Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards to win week-long Maldives holiday

Vote in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 and you could win a holiday for two to the Maldives.

The prize winner and a guest will spend a week at Milaidhoo, an island retreat in the Baa atoll Biosphere Reserve, made up of 50 villas, with indoor-outdoor bathrooms and a private terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The prize includes half-board accommodation – for breakfasts overlooking the gin-clear ocean and suppers in Milaidhoo’s brilliant restaurants. The Shoreline Grill is the place for wagyu beef, octopus carpaccio and butter-poached medallion of lobster while Ocean Restaurant serves vibrant dishes such as heirloom tomato and burrata salad, and Asian-style tuna tartare.

Also included is one spa treatment each at Milaidhoo’s Serenity Spa, which has a menu of facials, massages and body wraps, as well as a private-dining experience or the chance to have lunch on a private sandbank.

Return economy flights from the UK are also included.

The prize is provided by Scott Dunn, who were voted the best travel specialist in the world in last year’s Readers Choice Awards. They curate tailor-made trips across the world, from next-level safaris to incredible family holidays and beautiful beach getaways.

The prize can be taken until June 2, 2021.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is enter your details on the competition page, then head to cntraveler.com/vote to cast your vote. The winners will be drawn from the pool of people who have voted in the Readers’ Choice awards and entered the competition here.

Voting is now open. If you can’t find the name of the place or company you would like to vote for, email awards@condenasttraveler.com so it can be added.