The Ritz-Carlton appoints Deanne Garling as HR director for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Deanne Garling as the Director of Human Resources (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Deanne, an HR professional with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, commenced her new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives on March 16.

Originally from Australia, Deanne holds a Diploma in Human Resources Management and Business, and began her hospitality career with various hotels, including Radisson on Flagstaff Gardens, Melbourne, and Stella Hospitality Group.

Deanne brings to the role a wealth of local Maldives experience, having worked at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives for nine years, prior to her most recent role as Director of Human Resources at the recently-opened Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

In her free time, Deanne enjoys scuba diving, tennis, yoga, reading and travelling.

“Please join us in congratulating Deanne on her new role and wishing her all the very best in her new journey and the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Maldives Fari Islands,” an announcement read.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.