You & Me by Cocoon Maldives celebrates first anniversary

You & Me by Cocoon Maldives has celebrated its first anniversary.

On Sunday and Monday, You & Me celebrated its first year of operations with black and white themed decorations all around the island. The resort also organised various fun-filled and memorable activities for its in-house guests.

The first day of celebrations kicked off with a relaxing sunrise yoga session, followed by a treasure hunt around the beautiful island and tea party on the beach.

In the afternoon, guests were invited to participate in a ‘Mini Olympics’, which saw activities such as volleyball, swimming, sack race, etc.

The evening saw a cocktail reception along with a special anniversary cake cutting ceremony at Cheers Bar, hosted by the resort’s General Manager Ahmed Jihad-Jay.

The cocktail reception turned into a special beach dinner that showcased the various authentic culinary tastes offered by You & Me, with the night ending in salsa dance and DJ.

On Monday, You & Me hosted a fishing competition for guests. Teams with six members each all battled to catch the biggest fish to win a grand prize.

The rest of the day was dedicated to the resort’s hardworking staff. A staff party was organised with special performances from various departments followed by photo sessions, raffle draws and thrilling giveaways to appreciate and recognise the hard work extended to the resort during its first successful year of service.

The second resort owned and managed by Cocoon Investments, You & Me opened on March 1, 2019.

The luxury adults-only resort is located in the secluded northern atoll of Raa, and is accessible by a 45-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. Alternatively, guests can take a domestic flight to the Ifuru domestic airport in Raa atoll, followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

Positioned as an achingly elegant, rustic-chic resort that exclusively caters to guests aged 16 and above, You & Me has 109 villas — of which 99 are overwater — and six superb dining outlets scattered around the island, each highlighting the resort’s unique views, flavours and features. The resort features five restaurants, offering Japanese fine dining and authentic Italian dishes in an elegant and rustic environment.

Guests can take advantage of the ‘dine around’ concept, where guests on Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, and All-Inclusive packages can have lunch and dinner at any à la carte restaurant. They can also enjoy free-flow French champagne at a dedicated ‘champagne island’.

The new resort oozes romance, with drop-dead gorgeous villas and free flow champagne, not to mention an intimate fine dining designer restaurant, H2O by LAGO, which is fully submerged at the bottom of the island’s lagoon.