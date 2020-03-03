‘From Fluff to Cut with The Marshmallowist’ this Easter at Vakkaru Maldives

This Easter, Vakkaru Maldives teams up with The Marshmallowist – the UK’s first producer of gourmet marshmallows, for an unforgettable Easter in the tropics.

From April 12 to 16, The Marshmallowist will be popping up all over the island with bespoke treats like the “Easter Bunny Hot Chocolate Bar” at Amaany on Easter Sunday morning, a dedicated adult and children’s sessions of “A Very Marshmallowist Masterclass” and an adults-only “Baileys x The Marshmallowist Cocktails” at Lagoon Bar.

The Marshmallowist will also be serving her signature mallow ice cream sandwiches at Cabana Bar’s “Easter Beats Pool Party” for guests to cool off from the afternoon sun.

Ending the week on a high, the “Gimme S’More Sugar” bonfire movie night will feature the squishy, gooey goodness of marshmallows freshly roasted on a stick over a bonfire for s’mores, promising guests an unforgettably cosy Easter under the stars at Vakkaru Maldives.

Founded by Oonagh Simms, The Marshmallowist is the first producer of gourmet marshmallows in the UK using premium ingredients – only whole fresh fruits, organic herbs & spices and boutique alcohol.

The Marshmallowist combines classic confectionery with unexpected flavours like raspberry and champagne, strawberry and basil, charcoal and jasmine tea and more. Having trained as a chocolatier in Paris, Simms creates Marshmallows with a French soufflé-like texture and a signature London edge.

With a flair for the adventurous and a taste for success, The Marshmallowist has collaborated with brands like Alexander McQueen, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Lancome, Roland Mouret and has been featured in publications like VOGUE UK, Wallpaper magazine, The Guardian, The Times, Harper’s BAZAAR, The Economist and more.

Simms’s first recipe book The Marshmallowist was published by Penguin Random House in 2016, and follows her journey from Paris to Portobello Road and includes recipes of her sweet treats.

April 12: The Marshmallowist Easter Bunny Hot Chocolate Bar at Amaany

Renowned for their gourmet marshmallow hot chocolate, The Marshmallowist will be bringing her signature recipes to Amaany – Vakkaru Maldives’ signature all day dining restaurant, with a pop-up bar on Easter Sunday morning.

“A proper hot chocolate is as cosy an indulgence you can have”, says Oonagh Simms as she looks forward to sharing her very indulgent experience like the S’mores Hot Chocolate – a classic hot chocolate topped with a torched vanilla marshmallow an a chewy biscuit crumb for the most decadent start to the Easter festivities.

Look out for the adults-only hot chocolate that was featured at the Baileys Treat Bar at Covent Garden over winter in 2018 and the beautifully presented Love Potion – a rose hot chocolate with torched raspberry and champagne marshmallows drizzled with pistachio praline and rose petals, will take your breath away.

April 13: A Very Marshmallowist Masterclass at Vakkaru Reserve & Parrotfish Club

Learn to whip and get your hands messy this Easter as you fluff up your very own gourmet marshmallows with The Marshmallowist.

Sign up and join The Marshmallowist as she shares her secrets on how to master marshmallow making – from flavour combinations to whipping the lightest of fluffs and decorating your mallow creation using fresh ingredients from the island’s organic farm, this is your chance to get truly experimental with your confectionery.

Each guest can try their hand at all stages of the making process – including boiling up aromatic fruit purees and fluffing the mixture into perfect peaks, hand-cutting and taking home their own personalised Marshmallowist mallows.

April 14: Baileys x The Marshmallowist Cocktails at Lagoon Bar

Whilst overlooking a surreal Maldivian sunset at Lagoon Bar, The Marshmallowist together with Vakkaru Maldives’ mixologist will curate three signature drinks based on ingredients harvested from the island’s organic farm.

In an exclusive collaboration with Baileys and their celebrated Baileys Chocolat Luxe that is made from luxurious layers of Baileys Irish cream liqueur and real Belgian chocolate, marshmallow cocktails will be taking centre stage at Lagoon Bar throughout Easter week.

April 15: The Marshmallowist Ice Cream Sandwich Pop-up Parlour at Cabana’s Pool Side

This limited-edition experience will see The Marshmallowist’s fruit-based ice cream popping up at Cabana Bar’s poolside ice cream shack. Joining her will be a DJ on the decks and a pool party in full swing for some fun in the sun.

Using fresh ingredients from the island’s organic farm, this interactive and immersive experience will have guests queuing for delicious toasted vanilla fluff sandwiched between soft, melt-in-your-mouth cookies topped with fresh fruit, Easter eggs, chocolate shards and more.

April 16: “Gimme S’More Sugar” Bonfire Movie Night on Cabana Beach

Under the starry skies of the Maldives, Vakkaru Maldives will set the scene for a cosy movie night warmed by a bonfire for guests to toast their own marshmallows.

Bringing a social, family-feel to the evening, there will be boards of cracked chocolate shards, handcrafted biscuits and jars spilling out with creative toppings from fairy floss to fresh fruit.

Let your imagination go wild and dream up your fantasy S’more with a little help from The Marshmallowist.

To be part of this cherishable experience, guests can book their stay with Vakkaru Maldives’ Joyous 2020 Offer and enjoy up to 35 per cent off room rates with daily breakfast and dinner when booking directly on vakkarumaldives.com.

This 2020, Vakkaru Maldives continues with its collection of curated, ultra-immersive and cherishable guest experiences in partnership with guest experiences specialist, The Magnolia Creative Collaborations. Watch out for more experiences from culinary greats, wellness mentors and scent experts, as well as luxurious fashion collaborations and exquisite artisanal pop-ups.

Through these experiences, Vakkaru Maldives aims to inspire guests to create timeless memories, effortlessly.

A secluded tropical island resort in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa atoll, a scenic 30 minutes north of Velana International Airport by seaplane, Vakkaru Maldives offers guests a holistic approach to unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences as you discover the warmth and affection of its people.

Blessed with timeless ocean views, white sandy beaches and nurtured by nature, the resort boasts an extensive selection of accommodation featuring 113 contemporary beach and over water villas and suites with Maldivian rustic charms. Indulgent dining choices from across the world are served in six restaurants and bars, as well as a wine cellar, specialising in global cuisine with Maldivian twist, Italian, Japanese, Southeast Asian as well as luxury beach grill.

Engaging experiences abound for everyone, every day at Vakkaru Maldives with a variety of water sports and excursions await at Splash, two tennis courts and a badminton court at the Sports Fields, recreational activities at Coconut Club, Parrotfish Club for children below 12 years of age, 24/7 overwater gymnasium with personal trainer as well as pampering head to toe treatments at Merana Spa.

Vakkaru Maldives has become the latest addition to Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) award-winning DISCOVERY loyalty programme under the curated “Ultratravel Collection” that features premium brand of exceptional hotels and resorts from around the world, hand-picked for the most discerning travellers.

