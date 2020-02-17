Maldives brings in Spanish journos to promote tourism

Maldives on Sunday welcomed a team of experienced journalists from Spanish publications, as part of the official tourism promotion body’s efforts to promote the destination.

The team, brought in by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation (MMPRC), consists of journalists from Deviajes, MeetIn, El Periódico, Cinco Dia and LaVanguardia.com. These publications cover various topics and interests for Spanish outbound travellers.

Focusing on various themes, the media team will be staying in Maldives for five days.

The team will be staying at Guraidhoo Palm Inn for one night, experiencing several local experiences arranged by Secret Paradise during the stay. They will then split their stay between The Residence Maldives and Finolhu Maldives.

Experiences such as specialty dinners, exclusive spa treatments and other activities that are unique to these properties will be arranged.

“Several initiatives will be taken by MMPRC to further increase the destination presence in Spain for the year 2020. As such, Maldives as a destination was represented in FITUR 2020, which is the largest International tourism trade fair in the region,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

Spain is a promising market for the Maldives, as arrivals recorded year-over-year growth of 13.5 per cent in 2019 to reach 36,064. Spain was ranked at the 12th position amongst the top performing markets to Maldives’ tourism.