Dusit Thani Maldives introduces beach pop-up restaurant

Dusit Thani Maldives has introduced a pop-up restaurant on the beach, revitalising the tastebuds of foodies visiting the luxury Thai-inspired resort in the Maldives’ only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The La Parrillada pop-up restaurant serves a tantalising spread South American cuisine, including Argentinean-style kebabs, Peruvian Ceviche, Chicken and rice soup, and more exotic fare.

Open twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays from 7pm onwards, the pop-up restaurant’s four-course menu focuses on the freshest catch of the day, the finest imported meats, and the tastiest seasonal vegetables to offer something for carnivores and vegetarians alike – all made following traditional recipes.

Highlights include avocado, mango and tomato infused with Peruvian ají panca and ají amarillo finished with fresh jungle lime and coriander; a choice of Grilled prawn, scallops and lobster, or beef, lamb or chicken, presented on a hanging kebab and served with arroz con frijoles negros (rice with black beans); and grilled seasonal root vegetables, fried plantain and a trio of sauces (Chimichurri, yellow Peruvian sauce, spicy-sweet mango tango).

The set menu starts at USD 65 USD++ per person. A separate drinks menu, which offers a curated selection of fine wines and unique cocktails, starts from only USD 8++ per glass.

“South America has a rich culinary heritage that has been passed down through generations, and at La Parrillada our chefs take diners on a unique voyage to explore the incredible tastes and diversity of the continent’s food. The unique setting on the white sandy beach is fabulous and allows diners to have a hugely enjoyable dinner with family, friends or loved ones,” Thomas Weber, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives. This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.