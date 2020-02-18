MATATO to host training programme on digital marketing, online branding

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has announced plans to host a training programme on digital marketing and online branding for the hospitality industry.

Set to take place in capital Male on March 18, this training is conducted in partnership with McQuire Rens & Jones, the leading corporate training institute of Sri Lanka.

This programme will explore latest trends and tools in digital marketing, and focus on ways of developing social media and online marketing strategies. The programme is not exclusive, but tailored for the hospitality industry, especially for marketing managers, marketing executives and digital marketing teams working with brand development.

“We are bringing back this training programme on digital marketing as it turned out be one of the more well-received programmes from our previous trainings. In addition, digital platforms are continuously evolving and we assume this programme will give the opportunity for the participants to have a more relevant update on digital marketing platforms,” Abdulla Suood, President of MATATO, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Under MATATO initiative on human capital development, more training programmes are scheduled for 2020. In addition to our partnership with McQuire Rens Jones, MATATO will host the second PATA Human Capacity building programme in Maldives.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that MATATO is partnering with McQuire Rens & Jones to bring its highly-recognised corporate training programmes to the Maldives.

A total of 50 slots are open for the training programme in March.

Participation in MATATO training programmes are open for all, and the association encourages participants from public and corporate service sectors. MATATO members and students are offered discounted prices for all its programmes.