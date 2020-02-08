Crossroads Maldives appoints Audra Arul as Cluster Sales, Marketing Director

Crossroads Maldives has announced the appointment of Audra Arul as Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for the complex, with responsibilities encompassing its two newly opened hotels: SAii Lagoon Maldives, a Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Audra Arul comes to Crossroads Maldives, the country’s first and largest integrated leisure and lifestyle destination, to continue a successful career, which has focused on hotel sales and marketing with internationally recognised hospitality companies such as Accor, Marriott, Hyatt, and most recently, with Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts.

In her new role, Arul will be responsible for the overall commercial objectives of Crossroads Maldives and the two resorts, including achieving goals in revenue generation, yield management and brand engagement.

An international hospitality veteran with more than two decades of experience, Arul began her career journey by establishing a solid track record in hotel sales for various local and international hotel management companies, including Hyatt and Marriott, in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

After 10 successful years, Arul relocated to Bali, Indonesia, joining Accor in her capacity as Director of Sales and Marketing for Le Meridien Nirwana Golf and Spa. A year into this role, her duties expanded and overlapped with concurrent pre-opening responsibilities for another Le Meridien property, located on Hainan Island in southern China.

In the next several years, she subsequently pursued further hotel commercial challenges, with successive successful stints in Director of Sales and Marketing roles in Hanoi, Vietnam, Yangon, Myanmar and Phuket Thailand.

In 2016, Arul joined Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts as Area Director of Sales and Marketing based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

After two years, she then relished the challenge of relocating out of Asia and moved to northern Africa, assuming the position of Director of Sales and Marketing for Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay, Morocco.

Developed by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate, Crossroads Maldives encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets. The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

A Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, SAii Lagoon Maldives is an original and inspiring resort that features a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas, plus world-class dining as well as access to extensive water sports, cultural activities and wellness at The Marina.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives features 178 rooms, suites and villas, plus family-friendly experiences and Hard Rock’s branded concepts, including a Hard Rock Cafe, Rock Spa, and two Rock Shops showcasing merchandise and music memorabilia.

Both hotels are operated by S Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of Singha Estate.