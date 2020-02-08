Waldorf Astoria Maldives: serene oasis of relaxation, indulgence

Hilton’s luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, offers guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable and indulgent sensory retreat at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

In line with the brand’s renowned hospitality and its legacy of True Waldorf Service, the all-pool villa resort is designed to appeal to luxury leisure seekers in search of a blissful escape from the bustle of everyday life, featuring a lifestyle spa and wellness sanctuary complemented by the Maldives’ first-ever Wellness Concierge service.

Spanning three interlinking islands in the South Male Atoll, and a short 30-minute yacht journey away from Velana International Airport, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is an iconic resort paradise surrounded by the natural beauty of the Maldivian landscape and the crystal-clear Indian Ocean. In addition to the world-class spa, the resort also boasts 122 spacious villas, a Waldorf Astoria Young Discovery Park and 11 specialty dining venues, making it the perfect destination for guests of all generations.

Therapies inspired by nature

Set within a botanical sanctuary surrounded by turquoise waters, in 10 treatment villas across 10,000 squaremetres, the Waldorf Astoria Spa provides guests with an oasis of tranquillity where they can reconnect with nature and refresh their mind, body and soul with a range of customisable treatments.

The selection of spa therapies and treatments are grounded in nature, using plants and herbs with valuable properties that enhance, strengthen, cleanse and promote a sense of wellbeing and harmony. These therapies are categorised by three journeys — relaxation, rebalancing and results.

The diverse range of treatments offer a plethora of indulgent options, from the Signature Journey range inspired by the four natural elements of earth, water, fire and metal, to the Ancient Healing treatments, such as the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage for deep tissue relaxation and mood elevation. Those in search of the ultimate relaxation can opt for the Starlight Ocean Massage in the overwater Ocean Pavilion, where they can enjoy the benefits of a slow, rhythmic massage under the Maldivian stars and relax to the sound of gently lapping waves.

Guests wishing to combine their indulgence with wellness will also enjoy the Body Therapy range by LPG, with treatments that target specific areas or concerns, such as migraines or irritable bowel syndrome. Crafted body treatments including body polishes and wraps are available too, along with innovative luxury facials by Carol Joy London, hair treatments by Philip Kingsley and beauty treatments by reputable experts, ensuring that guests feel relaxed, reinvigorated and renewed from top to toe.

Indulgence for whole family

As the resort has been designed for all generations, families with young children are well catered to at the Waldorf Astoria Spa. Those seeking a unique bonding experience can enjoy mother-daughter and father-son treatments within the Family Time range, while the Junior Spa Experience offers massages facials, manicures and more for young adults seeking some pampering of their own.

Wellness journey in paradise

The resort’s Wellness Programme has been specially created for those who wish to focus on their health. Under the guidance of intuitive practitioners and set among the beautiful outdoor environment, the programmes provide guests with treatments and meals aimed at specific areas of health and wellness, including age reversal, de-stress and sleep therapy. Guests also have access to on-site practitioners for private wellness activities, such as meditation, yoga and Pilates.

Maldives’ first Wellness Concierge service

Created for the most discerning guests, the Maldives’ first-ever Wellness Concierge service is on hand to assist in creating an unforgettable spa experience. Offering a personalised consultation process, the service delivers bespoke solutions for guests, helping them discover equilibrium in mind, body and soul.

“We are proud and honoured to provide our esteemed guests with the finest spa and wellbeing treatments, inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds us here at the Maldives,” Angie Tai, Spa Director at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

“Our Wellness Concierge is the first of its kind here in the Maldives and a great example of the True Waldorf Service we offer our guests to ensure a truly unforgettable escape.”

Exclusive health and wellness events

In celebration of the 2019 festive season, the Waldorf Astoria Spa featured a series of renowned guest practitioners over the months of December and January. Guests had the opportunity to participate in private sessions with Watsu aquatic therapy specialist Yukako Kitajima, holistic medicine expert Dr Igor Roganin, and wellness expert Lenke Elle Fernandes, featuring treatments such as acupuncture, ocean water thermal therapy, hormone yoga therapy and more.

“The Waldorf Astoria Spa is a wonderful oasis of serenity where guests can luxuriate in the unrivalled natural beauty of our surroundings while indulging in world-class spa and wellbeing treatments,” Etienne Dalançon, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

