Celebration
Where time stands still: The Nautilus Maldives unveils unscripted holiday celebrations
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives welcomes discerning travellers to leave the ordinary behind and step into a realm where time gently pauses and celebration flows without constraint. From 21 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, guests are invited to embark on Nomadic Journeys—an unhurried, soulful holiday experience set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldives’ most liberating private island retreat.
Anchored in The Nautilus’s philosophy of boundless freedom and self-expression, Nomadic Journeys is an invitation to dreamers, seekers, and free spirits. The island transforms into a bohemian sanctuary where lanterns flicker in the ocean breeze, artisanal curiosities spark wonder, and barefoot sophistication blends with heartfelt connection.
The festive programme is a vivid mosaic of celebration, shaped by the universal languages of art, music, movement, and culinary discovery. Each element is crafted to awaken the senses and nourish the soul.
Evenings brim with artistic vibrancy, from the Christmas Boho Soirée to the Beachside New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where international flavours, captivating performances, and evocative music fill the night air. The Art of Bohemia brings together the rhythmic energy of traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming and expertly mixed artisanal cocktails, complemented by live painting sessions that pay homage to island artistry.
Wellness is deeply woven into the journey, with sunrise yoga practices such as The First Flow and Stillness in Motion harmonising with the ocean’s rhythms. Meditative experiences include sound healing with crystal bowls, bespoke spa journeys like The Radiance of the Dunes, and elemental fire rituals such as Fireside Release, all designed to restore and renew.
Culinary exploration takes centre stage through a nomadic dining series curated by Executive Chef Christopher Terry and his award-winning team. Degustation dinners are paired with fine wines and tailored cocktails, with standout experiences including Chef’s Table by the Sea, Flavours of the Levant, and the Dom Pérignon Seafood Degustation at Zeytoun.
Families are also drawn into the spirit of connection, with activities such as family yoga, shared spa rituals, and the joyful arrival of The Wanderer in Red creating treasured holiday memories. Interactive workshops and live music sessions provide a creative platform for guests to shape their own festive narratives.
Throughout the season, The Nautilus embodies an eclectic spirit, celebrating individuality, culture, and imagination. From Maldivian handicraft sessions to Silk Road-inspired design, the island becomes a tapestry of contrasting yet harmonious expressions.
As General Manager Adan Gomez reflects, “This festive season is not a schedule. It’s a journey—a soulful escape crafted for those who dare to wander.” Guests are encouraged to explore freely, create meaningfully, and simply exist in a space where every moment feels spontaneous, personal, and unforgettable.
In a world that rarely slows down, The Nautilus Maldives offers a chance to pause, connect, and rediscover joy—inviting guests to find their rhythm, sanctuary, and story this festive season.
Celebration
Kandima Maldives unveils ‘Rhythms of the Eras’ festive celebration for 2025/26
This festive season, Kandima Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration that breaks away from convention with ‘Rhythms of the Eras – A Festive Journey Through Time.’ This island-wide event, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, offers a vibrant fusion of musical nostalgia and Kandima’s signature lifestyle experience. Spanning the jazz glamour of the 1920s to the pulsing beats of contemporary EDM, the festival reimagines holiday celebrations as an immersive journey through the most iconic periods in music history.
Designed for today’s experience-driven traveller, Rhythms of the Eras presents a bold, nostalgia-fuelled celebration that encourages guests to relive the soundtrack of their lives—decade by decade. According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, the event is “not your average festive programme,” but a “full-sensory journey through sound, style, flavour, and movement.” He adds that the celebration is rooted in music as a powerful expression of culture, memory, and joy—revived with the island’s playfully chic DNA.
Among the standout experiences are themed culinary pop-ups and curated festive dining events. Guests can savour smoky flavours accompanied by live music at Smokin’ Blues and BBQ Grooves, or step into the retro charm of The King’s Diner. Edgy offerings like the Hip-Hop & Grunge Street Food Cart at Breeze Beach further amplify the festival’s nostalgic appeal. A series of indulgent tastings and celebrations—including Chocolate & Whisky Pairings, Caviar & Prosecco Sunsets, a dazzling Christmas Day Brunch, and a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner—round out the season’s gourmet highlights.
Wellness seekers can journey through time at the EsKape Spa, which has curated an era-themed menu of treatments. From the floral serenity of the Flower Power Bliss Ritual inspired by the 1970s, to the decadent elegance of The Gatsby Glow Journey, complete with gold facials and pearl manicures, the spa offers a sensory escape. Hands-on workshops, such as island soap making and aromatic candle crafting on Boxing Day, add a creative touch to the wellness programme.
Families are well catered for at Kandiland, where little ones can enjoy elf workshops, glow-in-the-dark parties, and even Santa’s arrival by the beach. Meanwhile, adults can join in cocktail mixology classes or belt out tunes at beachfront karaoke sessions.
Entertainment pulses through the island each evening, with themed parties ranging from the smooth rhythms of RnB Nights to the fiery flair of Latin Fire, nostalgic throwbacks at Rock ‘n’ Roll Revivals, and chart-topping hits at the Retro Christmas Party. For thrill-seekers, high-speed action awaits at Fast Track, Kandima’s e-go-kart arena, where guests can join the Time Attack Race or Rudolph’s Rapid Rally. Those in search of a slower pace can explore local creativity at the KULA Art Festival or toast the sunset aboard a luxury lagoon cruise.
The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with a beachfront celebration featuring a live band, fireworks display, and a late-night buffet that keeps the party going well into 2026. As the first sunrise of the new year emerges over the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch—welcoming the next chapter in unmistakable Kandima style.
Celebration
Fari Islands Festival 2025: New chapter in cultural and creative luxury
The Fari Islands Festival, a pioneering celebration of cultural connection and creativity, will be held from 19 to 22 September 2025, across The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and Patina Maldives. Rooted in the Fari Islands’ founding vision as ‘The Home of Island Artistry’—where ‘Fari’ means “beautiful” in Dhivehi—the festival brings to life the archipelago’s deeper ethos of celebrating nature, craft and connection.
Uniting international talent and regional voices under the theme of shared creativity and consciousness, the event features five core pillars: Culinary Artistry, Sonic Immersion, Nature Amplified, Body, Mind & Soul, and Creative Artistry. These elements shape a dynamic three-day programme designed to inspire transformation and meaningful exchange, while redefining luxury through a lens of ecological and emotional intelligence.
Among the highlights, marine scientist and National Geographic Explorer Gibbs Kuguru will collaborate with the Olive Ridley Project, engaging guests in marine conservation efforts. Through donations and educational encounters, attendees will support ongoing turtle rescue and rehabilitation work across the Indian Ocean. In the culinary sphere, nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson will host two intimate, wellness-oriented lunches—one at Wok Society, Patina Maldives and another at La Locanda, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives—focusing on seasonal nourishment and balance, complemented by curated juices throughout the festival.
Danico Bar of Paris, a mainstay in the World’s 50 Best Bars, will lead nightly cocktail showcases and a special masterclass featuring its famed Chicha Morada. The wellness programme also includes transformative facials and experiences from Allies of Skin, with participation from the brand’s founder Nicolas Travis and practitioner Leyen Tran.
Creative workshops will be led by STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery from Singapore, offering hands-on sessions in craft and expression for all levels. Daily schedules begin with grounding rituals by Bamford, followed by ocean excursions, creative exploration, and intimate dialogues led by Fari Voices—regional changemakers at the forefront of cultural and ecological innovation.
As evening falls, the festival transforms into a celebration of sound and reflection. The opening night features a performance by renowned poet and artist Rupi Kaur, set against the ethereal backdrop of Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell. The second evening blends sound and taste at EAU Bar, where DJ Kim Turnbull and bar takeovers by Danico and Nutmeg & Clove promise an immersive experience. The final night culminates in the Fari Marina Fiesta, headlined by French Kiwi Juice (FKJ), whose unique blend of jazz, funk and electronica sets the tone for a soulful close beneath the stars—followed by a final performance by Kaur.
The Fari Islands, conceived as a departure from the conventional ‘one island, one resort’ model, offer an interconnected hospitality experience. Patina Maldives champions artistic innovation and mindful luxury, while The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings timeless refinement through its Circle of Life philosophy. Together, they create a destination designed for deep connection and thoughtful discovery.
Integral to this ecosystem is Fari Campus, the Maldives’ first dedicated island for staff accommodation, education, and development—an investment in local talent and a commitment to empowering communities through comprehensive skills training and growth opportunities.
Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, noted the festival reflects the resort’s commitment to beauty in both detail and depth. Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, added that the festival is a collective invitation to engage with purpose, through taste, movement and story.
Ultimately, the Fari Islands Festival is more than an event—it is an evolving expression of place, people and possibility. It aims to honour the Maldives’ heritage and environment, while empowering guests to become thoughtful stewards of the cultural and natural richness that defines this extraordinary destination.
Celebration
Escape to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for Eid, wellness, and ocean adventures
This June, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru welcome guests to immerse themselves in a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration, enhanced by a range of wellbeing-focused experiences, sustainability activities, and exclusive seasonal offers. The resorts invite visitors to honour this special time while exploring the Maldives’ rich local culture and breathtaking natural environment.
Tripadvisor has recognised Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru as one of the Top 15 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This accolade reaffirms the resort’s status as a luxury sanctuary, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and delivering authentic, enriching guest experiences.
Throughout June, guests are invited to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit through a series of carefully curated wellbeing experiences offered at both resorts:
- Wellbeing Wednesday: Barefoot Grounding Day – Inspired by walking meditation, this experience encourages guests to rebalance and reconnect with nature, promoting a healthier work-life harmony.
- Global Wellness Day (14 June): Breathwork & Meditation – An intuitive workshop teaching effective breathing techniques to rejuvenate body and mind.
- International Yoga Day (21 June): Guided Sunset Yoga – Held by the beach, this session offers a peaceful opportunity to embrace mindfulness amidst a stunning natural backdrop.
The resorts commemorate World Environment Week with a series of impactful activities that deepen guest engagement with nature and community:
- Reef Awareness Day – Guided snorkelling sessions introduce guests to the vibrant marine life of the house reefs.
- Citizen Science Snorkel & Culture Talk – A morning snorkel followed by an afternoon discussion exploring Maldivian cultural heritage.
- World Environment Day – Guests can participate in a swim between the islands and join a reef clean-up effort.
- World Ocean Day – Activities include the removal of coral predators from a nearby reef to protect marine biodiversity.
- Environment Week Talk – An educational session at the Marine Lab, detailing the Maldives’ environmental narrative.
The resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with a variety of exclusive experiences and promotions designed to enhance each guest’s stay:
- Dive More, Pay Less – Guests can uncover the Maldives’ underwater wonders with a special diving promotion that offers increasing savings with each dive.
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Stay 3, Pay 2 – A chance to enjoy an extended stay in a serene island retreat, with a complimentary third night.
- Dhawa Ihuru: Special Eid al-Adha Dinner (6 June) – A festive culinary event celebrating local flavours, culture, and traditions.
- Exclusive Discounts – Offers include 10% off arts and crafts, 30% off selected watersports and diving activities, and 20% off specially curated guest experiences—inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in unforgettable ways.
