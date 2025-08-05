Elevated wellbeing: seasonal healing journeys at Amilla Maldives

This festive season, Kandima Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration that breaks away from convention with ‘Rhythms of the Eras – A Festive Journey Through Time.’ This island-wide event, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, offers a vibrant fusion of musical nostalgia and Kandima’s signature lifestyle experience. Spanning the jazz glamour of the 1920s to the pulsing beats of contemporary EDM, the festival reimagines holiday celebrations as an immersive journey through the most iconic periods in music history.

Designed for today’s experience-driven traveller, Rhythms of the Eras presents a bold, nostalgia-fuelled celebration that encourages guests to relive the soundtrack of their lives—decade by decade. According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, the event is “not your average festive programme,” but a “full-sensory journey through sound, style, flavour, and movement.” He adds that the celebration is rooted in music as a powerful expression of culture, memory, and joy—revived with the island’s playfully chic DNA.

Among the standout experiences are themed culinary pop-ups and curated festive dining events. Guests can savour smoky flavours accompanied by live music at Smokin’ Blues and BBQ Grooves, or step into the retro charm of The King’s Diner. Edgy offerings like the Hip-Hop & Grunge Street Food Cart at Breeze Beach further amplify the festival’s nostalgic appeal. A series of indulgent tastings and celebrations—including Chocolate & Whisky Pairings, Caviar & Prosecco Sunsets, a dazzling Christmas Day Brunch, and a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner—round out the season’s gourmet highlights.

Wellness seekers can journey through time at the EsKape Spa, which has curated an era-themed menu of treatments. From the floral serenity of the Flower Power Bliss Ritual inspired by the 1970s, to the decadent elegance of The Gatsby Glow Journey, complete with gold facials and pearl manicures, the spa offers a sensory escape. Hands-on workshops, such as island soap making and aromatic candle crafting on Boxing Day, add a creative touch to the wellness programme.

Families are well catered for at Kandiland, where little ones can enjoy elf workshops, glow-in-the-dark parties, and even Santa’s arrival by the beach. Meanwhile, adults can join in cocktail mixology classes or belt out tunes at beachfront karaoke sessions.

Entertainment pulses through the island each evening, with themed parties ranging from the smooth rhythms of RnB Nights to the fiery flair of Latin Fire, nostalgic throwbacks at Rock ‘n’ Roll Revivals, and chart-topping hits at the Retro Christmas Party. For thrill-seekers, high-speed action awaits at Fast Track, Kandima’s e-go-kart arena, where guests can join the Time Attack Race or Rudolph’s Rapid Rally. Those in search of a slower pace can explore local creativity at the KULA Art Festival or toast the sunset aboard a luxury lagoon cruise.

The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with a beachfront celebration featuring a live band, fireworks display, and a late-night buffet that keeps the party going well into 2026. As the first sunrise of the new year emerges over the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch—welcoming the next chapter in unmistakable Kandima style.