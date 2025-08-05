Featured
Elevated wellbeing: seasonal healing journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced the arrival of two esteemed Visiting Practitioners—Shyam from the Himalayas and Kattia Mendoza from Ecuador—who will offer distinctive wellness experiences across consecutive seasons in 2025.
From 8 August to 20 September, Shyam will share his profound lineage of Ayurvedic healing from Nepal, seamlessly integrating ancient Eastern practices with contemporary therapies. His holistic approach encompasses Ayurveda, yoga, sound healing, massage therapy, acupuncture, and energy work, all aimed at cultivating balance, clarity, and inner serenity. Guests may experience tailored treatments such as Massage Alchemy—a bespoke therapeutic blend—Ayurvedic Rebalancing with Sound Healing, Cupping Therapy Massage, Reiki Healing, and Himalayan Sound Healing. Complimentary mindful movement sessions, including Classical Hatha Yoga, meditation, and Aerial Yoga, will further support overall wellbeing. Shyam will also lead bespoke retreats focused on Detox and Rejuvenation, Stress Management, or Longevity, beginning with a personalised Ayurvedic wellness consultation.
Following Shyam’s residency, from 20 September to 7 December, Kattia Mendoza will offer restorative sessions rooted in somatic movement, osteo-Thai therapy, breath coaching, and conscious communication. With over a decade of international experience, her one-to-one sessions will include Osteo-Thai Therapy—a distinctive fusion of Thai massage, osteopathy, and acupressure—and The Nervous System Reset, a breath-led session incorporating acupressure and humming. She will also guide individual somatic movement practices such as Back in Shape and Hips Opening, in addition to Somatic Breath Meditation and Unmasking coaching to support emotional release. Group experiences and complimentary taster sessions will further encourage connection and self-awareness.
These residencies reflect Amilla Maldives’ continued dedication to providing meaningful, restorative wellness journeys designed to promote long-term wellbeing.
Celebration
Where time stands still: The Nautilus Maldives unveils unscripted holiday celebrations
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives welcomes discerning travellers to leave the ordinary behind and step into a realm where time gently pauses and celebration flows without constraint. From 21 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, guests are invited to embark on Nomadic Journeys—an unhurried, soulful holiday experience set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldives’ most liberating private island retreat.
Anchored in The Nautilus’s philosophy of boundless freedom and self-expression, Nomadic Journeys is an invitation to dreamers, seekers, and free spirits. The island transforms into a bohemian sanctuary where lanterns flicker in the ocean breeze, artisanal curiosities spark wonder, and barefoot sophistication blends with heartfelt connection.
The festive programme is a vivid mosaic of celebration, shaped by the universal languages of art, music, movement, and culinary discovery. Each element is crafted to awaken the senses and nourish the soul.
Evenings brim with artistic vibrancy, from the Christmas Boho Soirée to the Beachside New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where international flavours, captivating performances, and evocative music fill the night air. The Art of Bohemia brings together the rhythmic energy of traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming and expertly mixed artisanal cocktails, complemented by live painting sessions that pay homage to island artistry.
Wellness is deeply woven into the journey, with sunrise yoga practices such as The First Flow and Stillness in Motion harmonising with the ocean’s rhythms. Meditative experiences include sound healing with crystal bowls, bespoke spa journeys like The Radiance of the Dunes, and elemental fire rituals such as Fireside Release, all designed to restore and renew.
Culinary exploration takes centre stage through a nomadic dining series curated by Executive Chef Christopher Terry and his award-winning team. Degustation dinners are paired with fine wines and tailored cocktails, with standout experiences including Chef’s Table by the Sea, Flavours of the Levant, and the Dom Pérignon Seafood Degustation at Zeytoun.
Families are also drawn into the spirit of connection, with activities such as family yoga, shared spa rituals, and the joyful arrival of The Wanderer in Red creating treasured holiday memories. Interactive workshops and live music sessions provide a creative platform for guests to shape their own festive narratives.
Throughout the season, The Nautilus embodies an eclectic spirit, celebrating individuality, culture, and imagination. From Maldivian handicraft sessions to Silk Road-inspired design, the island becomes a tapestry of contrasting yet harmonious expressions.
As General Manager Adan Gomez reflects, “This festive season is not a schedule. It’s a journey—a soulful escape crafted for those who dare to wander.” Guests are encouraged to explore freely, create meaningfully, and simply exist in a space where every moment feels spontaneous, personal, and unforgettable.
In a world that rarely slows down, The Nautilus Maldives offers a chance to pause, connect, and rediscover joy—inviting guests to find their rhythm, sanctuary, and story this festive season.
Celebration
Kandima Maldives unveils ‘Rhythms of the Eras’ festive celebration for 2025/26
This festive season, Kandima Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration that breaks away from convention with ‘Rhythms of the Eras – A Festive Journey Through Time.’ This island-wide event, running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, offers a vibrant fusion of musical nostalgia and Kandima’s signature lifestyle experience. Spanning the jazz glamour of the 1920s to the pulsing beats of contemporary EDM, the festival reimagines holiday celebrations as an immersive journey through the most iconic periods in music history.
Designed for today’s experience-driven traveller, Rhythms of the Eras presents a bold, nostalgia-fuelled celebration that encourages guests to relive the soundtrack of their lives—decade by decade. According to Dermot Birchall, General Manager at Kandima Maldives, the event is “not your average festive programme,” but a “full-sensory journey through sound, style, flavour, and movement.” He adds that the celebration is rooted in music as a powerful expression of culture, memory, and joy—revived with the island’s playfully chic DNA.
Among the standout experiences are themed culinary pop-ups and curated festive dining events. Guests can savour smoky flavours accompanied by live music at Smokin’ Blues and BBQ Grooves, or step into the retro charm of The King’s Diner. Edgy offerings like the Hip-Hop & Grunge Street Food Cart at Breeze Beach further amplify the festival’s nostalgic appeal. A series of indulgent tastings and celebrations—including Chocolate & Whisky Pairings, Caviar & Prosecco Sunsets, a dazzling Christmas Day Brunch, and a lavish New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner—round out the season’s gourmet highlights.
Wellness seekers can journey through time at the EsKape Spa, which has curated an era-themed menu of treatments. From the floral serenity of the Flower Power Bliss Ritual inspired by the 1970s, to the decadent elegance of The Gatsby Glow Journey, complete with gold facials and pearl manicures, the spa offers a sensory escape. Hands-on workshops, such as island soap making and aromatic candle crafting on Boxing Day, add a creative touch to the wellness programme.
Families are well catered for at Kandiland, where little ones can enjoy elf workshops, glow-in-the-dark parties, and even Santa’s arrival by the beach. Meanwhile, adults can join in cocktail mixology classes or belt out tunes at beachfront karaoke sessions.
Entertainment pulses through the island each evening, with themed parties ranging from the smooth rhythms of RnB Nights to the fiery flair of Latin Fire, nostalgic throwbacks at Rock ‘n’ Roll Revivals, and chart-topping hits at the Retro Christmas Party. For thrill-seekers, high-speed action awaits at Fast Track, Kandima’s e-go-kart arena, where guests can join the Time Attack Race or Rudolph’s Rapid Rally. Those in search of a slower pace can explore local creativity at the KULA Art Festival or toast the sunset aboard a luxury lagoon cruise.
The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with a beachfront celebration featuring a live band, fireworks display, and a late-night buffet that keeps the party going well into 2026. As the first sunrise of the new year emerges over the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to continue the celebration with a relaxed New Year’s Day brunch—welcoming the next chapter in unmistakable Kandima style.
Featured
Circus meets sorcery: Halloween celebrations at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
This Halloween, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is set to transform into a vibrant, circus-inspired wonderland from 29 October to 1 November, offering a curated celebration of magical experiences and playful illusions. The resort will come alive with themed performances, immersive décor, and captivating entertainment designed to delight guests of all ages, culminating in a headline appearance by master illusionist Yollin Lee. Each evening promises an atmosphere of enchantment beneath the Maldivian stars.
The festivities will include a lively line-up of events such as a DJ-led party, carnival-style cocktails, face painting, and a dazzling Grand Masquerade Gala Dinner accompanied by a live band. A special open-air movie night will add to the charm, while guests can also enjoy exclusive discounts on Halloween cocktails and the gala dinner, heightening the celebratory mood.
A key highlight will be the appearance of Yollin Lee, an internationally acclaimed magician recognised for his technically intricate manipulation skills. With more than ten prestigious awards to his name, Lee has captivated audiences across the globe. Known for his “exceptionally wondrous” performances and “charismatic, delightful charm,” the Korean-born, London-based illusionist is set to deliver an unforgettable show.
Children will be well catered for, with activities such as Halloween mask painting and a dedicated kids’ party featuring games and a magical performance by Yollin Lee, ensuring the younger guests are fully immersed in the Halloween spirit.
