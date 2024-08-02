Awards
LUX* South Ari Atoll wins 3 titles at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Demonstrating its ongoing success, LUX* South Ari Atoll, the well-loved resort of The Lux Collective, has received three distinguished awards at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, as voted by the acclaimed publication’s international readers. These accolades solidify the resort’s reputation as a premier destination for family travel and luxury experiences in the Maldives.
LUX* South Ari Atoll is awarded Top 10 for the following distinctions – Best House Reef in the Maldives, Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives and Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives. The awards celebrate the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, exceptional guest experiences and innovative luxury offerings.
- Best House Reef in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has been recognised for its vibrant and diverse marine ecosystem, offering guests unparalleled snorkelling and diving experiences that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives and South Ari Atoll – the only year-round whale shark aggregation site in the world.
- Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives: The resort’s two exquisite pools, known for their stunning designs and breathtaking views, have earned it the title of Best Hotel Pools in the Maldives, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and leisure.
- Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives: LUX* South Ari Atoll has also been named one of the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives, for its wide range of family-friendly amenities and activities to ensure an unforgettable holiday experience for guests of all ages. With 40 complimentary activities, a kids’ club, and a teens’ programme, there is something to fill each day with relaxation and adventure alike.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from Travel + Leisure,” said John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “These accolades are testaments to the dedication and passion of our team, who strive to provide our guests with extraordinary experiences. We remain committed to setting new standards in luxury hospitality and helping guests celebrate life through our diverse offerings.”
For more information about LUX* South Ari Atoll and its award-winning experiences, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Travel + Leisure readers name Maldives as best island destination for 2024
The Maldives has been voted the top island destination in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure (T+L) in their annual “World’s Best Awards” survey for 2024. This recognition highlights the Maldives’ status as a premier travel destination, known for its natural beauty, accommodations, and marine life.
The survey, which received over 700,000 responses from 186,000 respondents for over 8,700 properties, asked readers to rate islands based on criteria such as natural attractions, activities, restaurants, friendliness of the locals, and overall value. The Maldives emerged as the favourite, with readers noting its beaches, clear waters, and opportunities for snorkelling and diving.
One T+L reader described the Maldives as “Paradise on Earth,” emphasising the visuals and biodiversity that make the islands a dream destination. The Maldives is home to approximately three percent of the world’s coral reefs, offering a spot for marine life and underwater exploration.
This recognition by T+L readers is a testament to the Maldives’ appeal and its commitment to providing a travel experience. As the world continues to seek out escapes, the Maldives stands out as a beacon of natural beauty and luxury.
For those planning their next getaway, the Maldives promises a journey to an island paradise.
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
Dusit Thani Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Dusit Thani Maldives has announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024. This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a prestigious accolade that recognises the best in hospitality and tourism based on reviews and ratings from millions of travellers worldwide. Awarded annually, it honours hotels, attractions, and destinations that consistently provide outstanding service, exceptional experiences, and memorable stays to guests.
Receiving the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a significant achievement for any hospitality establishment, signifying that it is among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor.
“This recognition highlights the dedication of the teams and management in delivering superior service and creating exceptional guest experiences. For, 2024, Dusit Thani Maldives is proud to have been honoured with this award, reflecting our ongoing commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
