LUX* South Ari Atoll wins 3 titles at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.

Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.

A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.

Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.

Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”

Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”

Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.