Pulse Hotels & Resorts Champions Gender Equality with Vibrant International Women’s Day Celebrations Across Maldives Resorts
Pulse Hotels & Resorts recently marked International Women’s Day at its three resorts – The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives with a remarkable celebration that reflected the company’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. With a significant female workforce and a dedicated focus on fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, Pulse Hotels & Resorts went above and beyond to honour and appreciate the invaluable contributions of its female team members on this special occasion.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts takes pride in maintaining a healthy percentage of female participation in its workforce. As the world commemorated International Women’s Day in 2024, the company showed its dedication to increasing these numbers through various initiatives. These efforts aim not only to create a diverse workplace but also to provide all employees with equal opportunities for career growth and development.
The core of Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ success lies in its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that appreciates and respects every team member. The company recognises the importance of acknowledging women’s unique strengths and perspectives in the workforce. In alignment with this ethos, International Women’s Day honoured the achievements and potential of the talented women within the Pulse family.
Understanding the challenges working mothers and caregivers face, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has a flexible work environment to support its female team members. By prioritising flexibility, Pulse ensures that its female employees can excel in their professional roles while fulfilling their responsibilities outside of work.
The International Women’s Day celebrations at Pulse Hotels & Resorts were a vibrant and meaningful expression of appreciation for the female workforce. The day commenced with activities promoting physical and mental health and overall well-being. In addition to the wellness-focused activities, Pulse Hotels & Resorts organised fun and entertaining events to make the day memorable for its female team members. Special dinners with exquisite menus, thoughtful surprises, and a pool party created an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. These activities served as a way for the company to express gratitude and recognise its female staff’s hard work and dedication.
International Women’s Day at Pulse Hotels & Resorts was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and a supportive work environment. By acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of its female workforce, Pulse Hotels & Resorts sets a commendable example for the hospitality industry and beyond. As the company continues to grow, so will its dedication to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.
For more information about Pulse Hotels & Resorts, please visit their website.
A Legacy of Conservation: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands’ Journey Towards Perpetuality
Nestled in the tranquil embrace of North Male Atoll, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands offer a harmonious blend of luxury and adventure. Designed by renowned architect Marcio Kogan, our sanctuary boasts 90 modern villas and 20 Fari Studios, each radiating tranquility and inspiration. From innovative architectural designs to coral conservation projects, Patina Maldives has consistently led in environmental stewardship, earning recognition such as the prestigious EarthCheck Silver Certification.
We are thrilled to share the latest advancements in our journey towards perpetuity—a commitment that extends beyond mere sustainability, shaping a legacy of positive influence on both people and the planet.
Unveiling Turtle Identities
A Breakthrough in Conservation Monitoring Through a collaborative effort with the Olive Ridley Project, we’ve identified and introduced seven unique individuals into the Olive Ridley Project’s turtle database. Turtle identification is done by photographing and analyzing the distinct patterns adorning both sides of their faces. This database will assist in fostering a deeper understanding of their behaviors and habitats.
Notably, our efforts have uncovered a previously undiscovered turtle within the waters of the Fari Islands, highlighting the potential of this method to expand our knowledge of the local marine life. Seven Hawksbill turtles, a species that is listed as critically endangered, have been included in this identification effort, further enhancing our understanding of and dedication to their conservation. Guests at Patina Maldives can participate in this citizen science project with Olive Ridley and contribute to the protection of marine life.
Empowering Change Through the Ghost Net Project
Ghost nets, abandoned fishing gear haunting our oceans, pose a significant threat to marine life. Through our dedicated efforts, we recover these nets, transforming them not only into an upcycled souvenir but also a symbol of our impact on the world’s oceans. Our engaging workshops invite guests to participate in crafting bracelets from the very nets that once threatened our seas. The workshops, led by our resident marine biologist, aim to educate guests about the importance of marine conservation and the devastating effects of ghost nets on marine ecosystems.
Together, we’ve facilitated 157 workshops and crafted over 450 bracelets. However, our impact transcends mere adornments: we’ve reclaimed over 2000kg of ghost nets. Join us on our journey to safeguard our oceans and the creatures within, one recycled net at a time.
Revolutionizing Coral Conservation
In 2023, Patina Maldives launched ambitious coral restoration initiatives at Fari Islands. Our Coral Restoration Project aimed to bolster coral populations, utilizing 62 frames hosting over 4000 coral fragments and nurturing 12 fish species, including Porites cylindrica, Pocillipora meandrina, Acropora digitifera, and Acropora cytherea. Simultaneously, our Coral Ceramics Project creatively utilized ceramic structures, transforming discs into domes to enhance coral attachment. With 62 ceramic devices planted and 350 fired, our workshops successfully engaged 926 guests, marking a significant step forward in sustainable marine conservation efforts.
Empowering Communities for Environmental Preservation
At Patina Maldives, our commitment to environmental stewardship shines through our community engagement efforts. With 14 island clean-ups and 3 ocean clean-ups, we’ve rallied 236 participants to join us in this noble cause. Together, we’ve removed over 3416kg of waste in 2023 alone, targeting 81% of plastics for removal. This collective endeavor not only enhances the beauty of our surroundings but also safeguards marine life. Join us in our mission to make a tangible difference in our ecosystem. Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.
Patina Maldives remains steadfast in its mission to set new benchmarks for sustainability, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.
For more information regarding their sustainability efforts, please visit Patina Maldives website.
Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year
Meeru Maldives celebrates retaining the esteemed HolidayCheck Gold Award for the second year running. This distinguished recognition signifies Meeru’s unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction.
The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a prestigious honor reserved for hotels with a minimum of five consecutive years of receiving the standard HolidayCheck Award. It acknowledges consistent delivery of exceptional service and outstanding guest reviews. As Europe’s leading travel review platform, HolidayCheck’s selection process is rigorous and based on genuine guest feedback. Meeru Maldives’ impressive 99% recommendation rate and exceptional 5.8 out of 6.0 Sun rating showcase their dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the HolidayCheck Gold Award again,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are grateful to our valued guests for their continued support and feedback, which played a vital role in achieving this prestigious award.”
This Gold Award further solidifies Meeru Maldives’ position as a premier Maldivian luxury destination. The resort boasts an impressive collection of accolades from leading travel platforms and industry organizations, all underlining their commitment to hospitality excellence.
From world-class amenities and pristine natural beauty to personalized service, Meeru Maldives consistently receives acclaim for its exceptional offerings.
“We invite travelers worldwide to discover the enchanting allure of Meeru Maldives,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts. “With enticing special offers and unparalleled amenities, we guarantee an unforgettable vacation in paradise. A warm welcome awaits you at Meeru Maldives, where the perfect blend of luxury and natural splendor promises a truly magical experience.”
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking scenery, Meeru Maldives Resort Island offers a haven of pristine beaches and authentic Maldivian charm. With over 40 years of experience in hospitality excellence, Meeru boasts 284 rooms catering to every guest’s needs. Immerse yourself in Maldivian culture, explore the captivating museum, and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Meeru Maldives promises a magical experience that lingers long after your departure.
An Enchanted Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
In the week leading up to Easter Sunday, holidaymakers of all ages at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa can delight in a lively program of curated dining experiences, themed children’s activities, and daily events inspired by charming fairyland tales. Easter Sunday celebrations begin with a colorful egg painting workshop on the beach, followed by an Easter Parade around the island, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and the traditional egg hunt. The day ends with a cocktail party, a buffet featuring specialties such as lamb navarin, chermoula beef roast, honey glazed ham, and the traditional Easter simnel cake, and an after-party with live DJ music, all at the vibrant Aura Pool Bar.
Family Fun
Curious little travelers will find plenty to entertain them at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Daily activities include themed arts and crafts such as bunny mask and Easter basket-making, face painting and glitter tattoos, garden games, and movie nights. Families can also enjoy a wide range of activities together, from daytime pool parties at Aura and milkshake workshops at Re:Fuel, to sunset yoga, fun runs, and sports matches against the resort team. The more adventurous can explore the marine marvels of the Maldives with underwater egg hunts, guided excursions, and sunset cruises.
Inspired Flavors
The resort’s resident experts have crafted an array of creative dining experiences inspired by the season. The sommelier will conduct a wine tasting on the beach, while mixologists present inventive lagoon cocktails at Aura and golden sundowners at Sip Hut. Guests also have the special opportunity to gather over a hearty seaside feast at the Beach Market Buffet; savor a delectable four-course menu created by Sicilian chef Silvio Zaccareo, paired with carefully selected vintages at overwater specialty restaurant Origin; or attend the exclusive Chef’s Table at Beach Shack. Aptly called Fire and Smoke, the six-course menu showcases jarrah wood-smoked white asparagus panna cotta, sumac lamb chops, and a spectacular grilled dessert of orange and chocolate, revealed beneath a layer of flickering flames.
An Accessible Escape
Only a 20-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport, the all-pool villa resort is an easily accessible destination for junior and seasoned travelers alike. Young families can stay in the One-bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa, which can accommodate up to two adults and two children below 12 with a king bed and comfortably sized sofa bed. The villa also features a sundeck with a large swing, private outdoor pool, sun loungers, and gazebo, and direct access to the beach, perfect for playtime in the sand. Larger families can opt for the two-bedroom pool villas, with separate indoor and outdoor living spaces designed for socializing. Select two-bedroom beach pool villas also offer the additional flexibility of twin beds in the second bedroom.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
