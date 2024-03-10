Pulse Hotels & Resorts Champions Gender Equality with Vibrant International Women’s Day Celebrations Across Maldives Resorts

Nestled in the tranquil embrace of North Male Atoll, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands offer a harmonious blend of luxury and adventure. Designed by renowned architect Marcio Kogan, our sanctuary boasts 90 modern villas and 20 Fari Studios, each radiating tranquility and inspiration. From innovative architectural designs to coral conservation projects, Patina Maldives has consistently led in environmental stewardship, earning recognition such as the prestigious EarthCheck Silver Certification.

We are thrilled to share the latest advancements in our journey towards perpetuity—a commitment that extends beyond mere sustainability, shaping a legacy of positive influence on both people and the planet.

Unveiling Turtle Identities

A Breakthrough in Conservation Monitoring Through a collaborative effort with the Olive Ridley Project, we’ve identified and introduced seven unique individuals into the Olive Ridley Project’s turtle database. Turtle identification is done by photographing and analyzing the distinct patterns adorning both sides of their faces. This database will assist in fostering a deeper understanding of their behaviors and habitats.

Notably, our efforts have uncovered a previously undiscovered turtle within the waters of the Fari Islands, highlighting the potential of this method to expand our knowledge of the local marine life. Seven Hawksbill turtles, a species that is listed as critically endangered, have been included in this identification effort, further enhancing our understanding of and dedication to their conservation. Guests at Patina Maldives can participate in this citizen science project with Olive Ridley and contribute to the protection of marine life.

Empowering Change Through the Ghost Net Project

Ghost nets, abandoned fishing gear haunting our oceans, pose a significant threat to marine life. Through our dedicated efforts, we recover these nets, transforming them not only into an upcycled souvenir but also a symbol of our impact on the world’s oceans. Our engaging workshops invite guests to participate in crafting bracelets from the very nets that once threatened our seas. The workshops, led by our resident marine biologist, aim to educate guests about the importance of marine conservation and the devastating effects of ghost nets on marine ecosystems.

Together, we’ve facilitated 157 workshops and crafted over 450 bracelets. However, our impact transcends mere adornments: we’ve reclaimed over 2000kg of ghost nets. Join us on our journey to safeguard our oceans and the creatures within, one recycled net at a time.

Revolutionizing Coral Conservation

In 2023, Patina Maldives launched ambitious coral restoration initiatives at Fari Islands. Our Coral Restoration Project aimed to bolster coral populations, utilizing 62 frames hosting over 4000 coral fragments and nurturing 12 fish species, including Porites cylindrica, Pocillipora meandrina, Acropora digitifera, and Acropora cytherea. Simultaneously, our Coral Ceramics Project creatively utilized ceramic structures, transforming discs into domes to enhance coral attachment. With 62 ceramic devices planted and 350 fired, our workshops successfully engaged 926 guests, marking a significant step forward in sustainable marine conservation efforts.

Empowering Communities for Environmental Preservation

At Patina Maldives, our commitment to environmental stewardship shines through our community engagement efforts. With 14 island clean-ups and 3 ocean clean-ups, we’ve rallied 236 participants to join us in this noble cause. Together, we’ve removed over 3416kg of waste in 2023 alone, targeting 81% of plastics for removal. This collective endeavor not only enhances the beauty of our surroundings but also safeguards marine life. Join us in our mission to make a tangible difference in our ecosystem. Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.

Patina Maldives remains steadfast in its mission to set new benchmarks for sustainability, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.

For more information regarding their sustainability efforts, please visit Patina Maldives website.