News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Turns Trash into Treasure: Upcycled Beach Bags Promote Sustainability
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi takes a bold step towards sustainability by transforming damaged umbrella fabric into fashionable shopping bags, marking a significant stride in environmental stewardship. Since launching this pioneering initiative in September 2023, the resort has repurposed fabric from 35 umbrellas, yielding 97 stylish beach bags. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these bags serve as tangible symbols of the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious practices.
Each bag tells a story of innovative sustainability, showcasing Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s dedication to minimizing its environmental impact while upholding luxury standards. By repurposing materials, the resort not only reduces waste but also fosters a deeper connection between sustainability and opulence.
These meticulously crafted beach bags, distributed among new team members, epitomize Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s holistic approach to sustainability. They embody the resort’s ethos of integrating eco-friendly initiatives into every facet of its operations, reflecting a shared sense of responsibility and care for the environment.
Haanif Abdullah, Training, Health & Safety Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to integrate sustainability into our daily practices and extend our commitment to environmental responsibility. The upcycled beach bags not only showcase our dedication to minimizing waste but also reflect our belief in the importance of small yet impactful initiatives in creating a positive change in our community.”
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/
News
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Champions Gender Equality with Vibrant International Women’s Day Celebrations Across Maldives Resorts
Pulse Hotels & Resorts recently marked International Women’s Day at its three resorts – The Nautilus Maldives, Kandima Maldives, and Nova Maldives with a remarkable celebration that reflected the company’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. With a significant female workforce and a dedicated focus on fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, Pulse Hotels & Resorts went above and beyond to honour and appreciate the invaluable contributions of its female team members on this special occasion.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts takes pride in maintaining a healthy percentage of female participation in its workforce. As the world commemorated International Women’s Day in 2024, the company showed its dedication to increasing these numbers through various initiatives. These efforts aim not only to create a diverse workplace but also to provide all employees with equal opportunities for career growth and development.
The core of Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ success lies in its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that appreciates and respects every team member. The company recognises the importance of acknowledging women’s unique strengths and perspectives in the workforce. In alignment with this ethos, International Women’s Day honoured the achievements and potential of the talented women within the Pulse family.
Understanding the challenges working mothers and caregivers face, Pulse Hotels & Resorts has a flexible work environment to support its female team members. By prioritising flexibility, Pulse ensures that its female employees can excel in their professional roles while fulfilling their responsibilities outside of work.
The International Women’s Day celebrations at Pulse Hotels & Resorts were a vibrant and meaningful expression of appreciation for the female workforce. The day commenced with activities promoting physical and mental health and overall well-being. In addition to the wellness-focused activities, Pulse Hotels & Resorts organised fun and entertaining events to make the day memorable for its female team members. Special dinners with exquisite menus, thoughtful surprises, and a pool party created an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. These activities served as a way for the company to express gratitude and recognise its female staff’s hard work and dedication.
International Women’s Day at Pulse Hotels & Resorts was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and a supportive work environment. By acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of its female workforce, Pulse Hotels & Resorts sets a commendable example for the hospitality industry and beyond. As the company continues to grow, so will its dedication to creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.
For more information about Pulse Hotels & Resorts, please visit their website.
News
A Legacy of Conservation: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands’ Journey Towards Perpetuality
Nestled in the tranquil embrace of North Male Atoll, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands offer a harmonious blend of luxury and adventure. Designed by renowned architect Marcio Kogan, our sanctuary boasts 90 modern villas and 20 Fari Studios, each radiating tranquility and inspiration. From innovative architectural designs to coral conservation projects, Patina Maldives has consistently led in environmental stewardship, earning recognition such as the prestigious EarthCheck Silver Certification.
We are thrilled to share the latest advancements in our journey towards perpetuity—a commitment that extends beyond mere sustainability, shaping a legacy of positive influence on both people and the planet.
Unveiling Turtle Identities
A Breakthrough in Conservation Monitoring Through a collaborative effort with the Olive Ridley Project, we’ve identified and introduced seven unique individuals into the Olive Ridley Project’s turtle database. Turtle identification is done by photographing and analyzing the distinct patterns adorning both sides of their faces. This database will assist in fostering a deeper understanding of their behaviors and habitats.
Notably, our efforts have uncovered a previously undiscovered turtle within the waters of the Fari Islands, highlighting the potential of this method to expand our knowledge of the local marine life. Seven Hawksbill turtles, a species that is listed as critically endangered, have been included in this identification effort, further enhancing our understanding of and dedication to their conservation. Guests at Patina Maldives can participate in this citizen science project with Olive Ridley and contribute to the protection of marine life.
Empowering Change Through the Ghost Net Project
Ghost nets, abandoned fishing gear haunting our oceans, pose a significant threat to marine life. Through our dedicated efforts, we recover these nets, transforming them not only into an upcycled souvenir but also a symbol of our impact on the world’s oceans. Our engaging workshops invite guests to participate in crafting bracelets from the very nets that once threatened our seas. The workshops, led by our resident marine biologist, aim to educate guests about the importance of marine conservation and the devastating effects of ghost nets on marine ecosystems.
Together, we’ve facilitated 157 workshops and crafted over 450 bracelets. However, our impact transcends mere adornments: we’ve reclaimed over 2000kg of ghost nets. Join us on our journey to safeguard our oceans and the creatures within, one recycled net at a time.
Revolutionizing Coral Conservation
In 2023, Patina Maldives launched ambitious coral restoration initiatives at Fari Islands. Our Coral Restoration Project aimed to bolster coral populations, utilizing 62 frames hosting over 4000 coral fragments and nurturing 12 fish species, including Porites cylindrica, Pocillipora meandrina, Acropora digitifera, and Acropora cytherea. Simultaneously, our Coral Ceramics Project creatively utilized ceramic structures, transforming discs into domes to enhance coral attachment. With 62 ceramic devices planted and 350 fired, our workshops successfully engaged 926 guests, marking a significant step forward in sustainable marine conservation efforts.
Empowering Communities for Environmental Preservation
At Patina Maldives, our commitment to environmental stewardship shines through our community engagement efforts. With 14 island clean-ups and 3 ocean clean-ups, we’ve rallied 236 participants to join us in this noble cause. Together, we’ve removed over 3416kg of waste in 2023 alone, targeting 81% of plastics for removal. This collective endeavor not only enhances the beauty of our surroundings but also safeguards marine life. Join us in our mission to make a tangible difference in our ecosystem. Together, we can create a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.
Patina Maldives remains steadfast in its mission to set new benchmarks for sustainability, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.
For more information regarding their sustainability efforts, please visit Patina Maldives website.
Awards
Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year
Meeru Maldives celebrates retaining the esteemed HolidayCheck Gold Award for the second year running. This distinguished recognition signifies Meeru’s unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction.
The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a prestigious honor reserved for hotels with a minimum of five consecutive years of receiving the standard HolidayCheck Award. It acknowledges consistent delivery of exceptional service and outstanding guest reviews. As Europe’s leading travel review platform, HolidayCheck’s selection process is rigorous and based on genuine guest feedback. Meeru Maldives’ impressive 99% recommendation rate and exceptional 5.8 out of 6.0 Sun rating showcase their dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the HolidayCheck Gold Award again,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are grateful to our valued guests for their continued support and feedback, which played a vital role in achieving this prestigious award.”
This Gold Award further solidifies Meeru Maldives’ position as a premier Maldivian luxury destination. The resort boasts an impressive collection of accolades from leading travel platforms and industry organizations, all underlining their commitment to hospitality excellence.
From world-class amenities and pristine natural beauty to personalized service, Meeru Maldives consistently receives acclaim for its exceptional offerings.
“We invite travelers worldwide to discover the enchanting allure of Meeru Maldives,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts. “With enticing special offers and unparalleled amenities, we guarantee an unforgettable vacation in paradise. A warm welcome awaits you at Meeru Maldives, where the perfect blend of luxury and natural splendor promises a truly magical experience.”
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking scenery, Meeru Maldives Resort Island offers a haven of pristine beaches and authentic Maldivian charm. With over 40 years of experience in hospitality excellence, Meeru boasts 284 rooms catering to every guest’s needs. Immerse yourself in Maldivian culture, explore the captivating museum, and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Meeru Maldives promises a magical experience that lingers long after your departure.
