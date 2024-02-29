JOALI Appoints Özgür Cengiz as Global Wellness Development Director

Oaga Art Resort, a renowned destination for art enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike, has announced the promotion of two key members of its team: Samee Saeed has been appointed Island Chief Katheeb, and Nazim Mohamed, known as Naadhu, has been named Resort Manager.

Samee Saeed, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 18 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as Island Chief Katheeb. Having previously served as Resort Manager at Oaga, Samee possesses a deep understanding of the resort’s operations and brand values. In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing a wide range of projects, from planning and organizing to directing and managing, ensuring they align with the Board of Directors’ vision and contribute to the resort’s continued success. His strategic approach, coupled with strong communication skills, will be instrumental in leading various resort areas and curating experiences that elevate the guest journey.

Nazim Mohamed (Naadhu), with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, takes on the crucial role of Resort Manager. Naadhu has steadily climbed the ranks since his start as a Guest Relations Officer, demonstrating dedication and leadership qualities. His diverse experience, encompassing roles like Front Office Manager at various Maldivian resorts, equips him with an understanding of resort operations and guest service excellence. As Resort Manager, Naadhu will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing, and managing all resort operations, ensuring they deliver the exceptional Oaga guest experience while maximizing profitability and fostering employee engagement.

“We are delighted to promote Samee and Naadhu to these pivotal roles. Both individuals have demonstrated their commitment to Oaga’s values and vision, and we are hopeful that they will make significant contributions to the resort’s success,” stated the Company Directors of Oaga Art Resort.

With Samee and Naadhu at the helm, Oaga Art Resort is poised for continued growth and success. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure that the resort remains a haven for art enthusiasts and discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable Maldivian experience.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.