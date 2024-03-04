Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Welcomes Award-Winning Joachim Textor as New Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
JOALI Appoints Özgür Cengiz as Global Wellness Development Director
JOALI, the luxury hospitality and lifestyle brand, has announced the appointment of Özgür Cengiz as its Tourism Group Global Wellness Development Director, effective February 15th, 2024.
Cengiz brings over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and wellness industry. His career began with the opening team of Turkey’s first wellness resort, Richmond Nua Wellness, followed by leadership roles at Jumeirah in Azerbaijan and One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives.
In 2016, Cengiz joined JOALI as the Resort Manager for JOALI Maldives, the brand’s first art-immersive resort. He then played a pivotal role in establishing JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ first wellbeing island, as its General Manager.
Under Cengiz’s leadership, JOALI BEING garnered global recognition as a leading wellness destination. He is credited with creating the unique concept, curating a team of specialists, and introducing a diverse range of treatments – solidifying JOALI’s position as a wellness powerhouse.
Cengiz’s dedication extends beyond JOALI. He served as the Maldivian ambassador for Global Wellness Day for seven years, is a respected speaker in international wellness forums, and judges the Global Spa & Wellness Awards. His innovative approach and solution-oriented mindset have earned him widespread respect within the industry.
Hakan Öztürk, Tourism Group Managing Director of Gürok Group (JOALI’s parent company), commented on the appointment, stating that Cengiz’s “extensive knowledge and passion will truly redefine the wellness offerings for the brand from a broader perspective” as JOALI expands its portfolio.
In his new role, Cengiz will oversee the wellness strategy for the entire Gürok Tourism Group, encompassing innovative activations, expansion plans, and strategic development for both JOALI BEING and JOALI BEING Cure.
Cengiz’s appointment strengthens JOALI’s commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences and signifies their continued dedication to pushing boundaries within the industry.
Sun Siyam Resorts Boosts PR & Communications Team with Appointment of Erika Magora for Sun Siyam Iru Veli & Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced a dynamic addition to its PR and Communications team with the appointment of Erika Magora as Cluster Assistant PR & Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. With an impressive background in law from the UK, coupled with a diverse upbringing in the Philippines and Malaysia, Erika brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to our renowned luxury resorts.
Prior to joining Sun Siyam Resorts, Erika served as the key figure in managing Marketing Communications at the prestigious 5-star luxury resort, The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia. Her collaboration with international media, partners, and agencies has significantly contributed to the resort’s global presence. She has worked with top journalists, production crews and PR partners from the UK, Europe, Australia, America and Asian regions. Erika also has experience in sales and marketing when she played a pivotal role in the Asia Pacific region’s sales and marketing for Foodpanda, a leading delivery brand in Asia.
“I cherish the cultural diversity and distinctions of both properties that I work for. Sun Siyam Iru Veli fascinates me as it revels in its private luxury tranquility, attracting a premium market. In Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the naturally playful environment and genuine warmth of the people that create an inviting haven for repeater guests, captivate me. Both are beautiful, each in its unique way. Embracing diverse media and markets adds excitement to my work. The pristine beach and sea in both places energize me, fueling my passion for what I do.” expressed, Erika.
Claudia Klingbeil, Group Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts said: “Erika’s appointment underscores our dedication to assembling a team of talented individuals who not only possess exceptional professional capabilities but also embody the diverse cultural tapestry that defines our global clientele. We are confident that Erika’s passion for communication, coupled with her international perspective, will elevate our PR and Communications efforts to new heights of success.”
Harshal Kumar Appointed as Cluster Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort & Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Crown and Champa Resorts has announced the appointment of Harshal Kumar as the Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. With an illustrious culinary journey, spanning years of dedication and expertise, Harshal brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.Harshal’s journey began with a graduation from the School of Hotel Management, HTMI Switzerland New Delhi, laying the foundation for a remarkable career. He enhanced his skills at prestigious establishments such as The Claridges Hotels New Delhi and V Qutab Hotels & Resort,
Mahindra resorts, where he showcased his culinary proficiency and commitment to excellence.
Throughout his distinguished career, Harshal has garnered numerous accolades, including being a gold medalist in the South American Chef Competition and representing the Chef’s Culinary Forum of WACS. His talents have earned him global recognition, with collaborations alongside renowned chefs such as Australian celebrity chef Luke Mangan and Michelin-starred chef Dominik Kappelar. Notable highlights of Harshal’s journey include his tenure with Gordon Ramsay for his pop-up restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, at Amilla Fushi Maldives, where he elevated culinary experiences to new heights. His exceptional leadership and culinary vision led to his promotion to Cluster Executive Chef for Kudadoo and Hurawalhi Island Resort in 2023.
In his own words, Harshal reflects on his culinary journey: “I stand in the heart of the kitchen, surrounded by the symphony of sizzling pans and the aromatic dance of herbs and spices. It all began with a love for food – the magic of transforming simple ingredients into extraordinary creations that tantalize taste buds and evoke emotions.”
As Executive Chef, Harshal is poised to craft exceptional menus for the most breathtaking undersea restaurant in the Maldives and to oversee culinary operations at both Kudadoo and Hurawalhi. His passion for culinary excellence and dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences will undoubtedly elevate the guest experience to new heights.
Nestled amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island offer unparalleled luxury and tranquility. With pristine lagoons and powdery white sandy beaches, these resorts provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable holiday experiences.
