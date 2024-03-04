Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Welcomes Award-Winning Joachim Textor as New Executive Chef

Crown and Champa Resorts has announced the appointment of Harshal Kumar as the Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. With an illustrious culinary journey, spanning years of dedication and expertise, Harshal brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.Harshal’s journey began with a graduation from the School of Hotel Management, HTMI Switzerland New Delhi, laying the foundation for a remarkable career. He enhanced his skills at prestigious establishments such as The Claridges Hotels New Delhi and V Qutab Hotels & Resort,

Mahindra resorts, where he showcased his culinary proficiency and commitment to excellence.

Throughout his distinguished career, Harshal has garnered numerous accolades, including being a gold medalist in the South American Chef Competition and representing the Chef’s Culinary Forum of WACS. His talents have earned him global recognition, with collaborations alongside renowned chefs such as Australian celebrity chef Luke Mangan and Michelin-starred chef Dominik Kappelar. Notable highlights of Harshal’s journey include his tenure with Gordon Ramsay for his pop-up restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, at Amilla Fushi Maldives, where he elevated culinary experiences to new heights. His exceptional leadership and culinary vision led to his promotion to Cluster Executive Chef for Kudadoo and Hurawalhi Island Resort in 2023.

In his own words, Harshal reflects on his culinary journey: “I stand in the heart of the kitchen, surrounded by the symphony of sizzling pans and the aromatic dance of herbs and spices. It all began with a love for food – the magic of transforming simple ingredients into extraordinary creations that tantalize taste buds and evoke emotions.”

As Executive Chef, Harshal is poised to craft exceptional menus for the most breathtaking undersea restaurant in the Maldives and to oversee culinary operations at both Kudadoo and Hurawalhi. His passion for culinary excellence and dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences will undoubtedly elevate the guest experience to new heights.

Nestled amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island offer unparalleled luxury and tranquility. With pristine lagoons and powdery white sandy beaches, these resorts provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable holiday experiences.