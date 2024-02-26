Insiders
Sun Siyam Resorts Boosts PR & Communications Team with Appointment of Erika Magora for Sun Siyam Iru Veli & Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced a dynamic addition to its PR and Communications team with the appointment of Erika Magora as Cluster Assistant PR & Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. With an impressive background in law from the UK, coupled with a diverse upbringing in the Philippines and Malaysia, Erika brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to our renowned luxury resorts.
Prior to joining Sun Siyam Resorts, Erika served as the key figure in managing Marketing Communications at the prestigious 5-star luxury resort, The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia. Her collaboration with international media, partners, and agencies has significantly contributed to the resort’s global presence. She has worked with top journalists, production crews and PR partners from the UK, Europe, Australia, America and Asian regions. Erika also has experience in sales and marketing when she played a pivotal role in the Asia Pacific region’s sales and marketing for Foodpanda, a leading delivery brand in Asia.
“I cherish the cultural diversity and distinctions of both properties that I work for. Sun Siyam Iru Veli fascinates me as it revels in its private luxury tranquility, attracting a premium market. In Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the naturally playful environment and genuine warmth of the people that create an inviting haven for repeater guests, captivate me. Both are beautiful, each in its unique way. Embracing diverse media and markets adds excitement to my work. The pristine beach and sea in both places energize me, fueling my passion for what I do.” expressed, Erika.
Claudia Klingbeil, Group Director of PR & Communications at Sun Siyam Resorts said: “Erika’s appointment underscores our dedication to assembling a team of talented individuals who not only possess exceptional professional capabilities but also embody the diverse cultural tapestry that defines our global clientele. We are confident that Erika’s passion for communication, coupled with her international perspective, will elevate our PR and Communications efforts to new heights of success.”
Harshal Kumar Appointed as Cluster Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort & Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Crown and Champa Resorts has announced the appointment of Harshal Kumar as the Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. With an illustrious culinary journey, spanning years of dedication and expertise, Harshal brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.Harshal’s journey began with a graduation from the School of Hotel Management, HTMI Switzerland New Delhi, laying the foundation for a remarkable career. He enhanced his skills at prestigious establishments such as The Claridges Hotels New Delhi and V Qutab Hotels & Resort,
Mahindra resorts, where he showcased his culinary proficiency and commitment to excellence.
Throughout his distinguished career, Harshal has garnered numerous accolades, including being a gold medalist in the South American Chef Competition and representing the Chef’s Culinary Forum of WACS. His talents have earned him global recognition, with collaborations alongside renowned chefs such as Australian celebrity chef Luke Mangan and Michelin-starred chef Dominik Kappelar. Notable highlights of Harshal’s journey include his tenure with Gordon Ramsay for his pop-up restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, at Amilla Fushi Maldives, where he elevated culinary experiences to new heights. His exceptional leadership and culinary vision led to his promotion to Cluster Executive Chef for Kudadoo and Hurawalhi Island Resort in 2023.
In his own words, Harshal reflects on his culinary journey: “I stand in the heart of the kitchen, surrounded by the symphony of sizzling pans and the aromatic dance of herbs and spices. It all began with a love for food – the magic of transforming simple ingredients into extraordinary creations that tantalize taste buds and evoke emotions.”
As Executive Chef, Harshal is poised to craft exceptional menus for the most breathtaking undersea restaurant in the Maldives and to oversee culinary operations at both Kudadoo and Hurawalhi. His passion for culinary excellence and dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences will undoubtedly elevate the guest experience to new heights.
Nestled amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hurawalhi Island Resort and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island offer unparalleled luxury and tranquility. With pristine lagoons and powdery white sandy beaches, these resorts provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable holiday experiences.
Oaga Art Resort Appoints New Island Chief and Resort Manager
Oaga Art Resort, a renowned destination for art enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike, has announced the promotion of two key members of its team: Samee Saeed has been appointed Island Chief Katheeb, and Nazim Mohamed, known as Naadhu, has been named Resort Manager.
Samee Saeed, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 18 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as Island Chief Katheeb. Having previously served as Resort Manager at Oaga, Samee possesses a deep understanding of the resort’s operations and brand values. In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing a wide range of projects, from planning and organizing to directing and managing, ensuring they align with the Board of Directors’ vision and contribute to the resort’s continued success. His strategic approach, coupled with strong communication skills, will be instrumental in leading various resort areas and curating experiences that elevate the guest journey.
Nazim Mohamed (Naadhu), with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, takes on the crucial role of Resort Manager. Naadhu has steadily climbed the ranks since his start as a Guest Relations Officer, demonstrating dedication and leadership qualities. His diverse experience, encompassing roles like Front Office Manager at various Maldivian resorts, equips him with an understanding of resort operations and guest service excellence. As Resort Manager, Naadhu will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing, and managing all resort operations, ensuring they deliver the exceptional Oaga guest experience while maximizing profitability and fostering employee engagement.
“We are delighted to promote Samee and Naadhu to these pivotal roles. Both individuals have demonstrated their commitment to Oaga’s values and vision, and we are hopeful that they will make significant contributions to the resort’s success,” stated the Company Directors of Oaga Art Resort.
With Samee and Naadhu at the helm, Oaga Art Resort is poised for continued growth and success. Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure that the resort remains a haven for art enthusiasts and discerning travellers seeking an unforgettable Maldivian experience.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Crown and Champa Resorts Appoints Roberts Ejubs as Group Director of Operations
Crown and Champa Resorts, the preeminent hospitality group in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Roberts Ejubs as the Group Director of Operations, effective October 1st, 2023.
Bringing a wealth of international experience spanning the United States, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, Roberts is a seasoned professional with a proven track record in the hospitality industry. Hailing from an Australian background, Roberts’s career journey reflects a steadfast commitment to excellence and a profound passion for hospitality.
With extensive expertise in senior executive corporate roles, Roberts specializes in sales, marketing, revenue, distribution, and resort operations. His distinguished career includes leadership positions with both large global hotel operators and boutique companies, affording him a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.
As Group Director of Operations, Roberts is adept at managing and empowering large, culturally diverse teams. His leadership ethos emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. With a keen focus on managing luxury hotels, resorts, and upscale properties, Roberts is dedicated to exceeding guest expectations at every touchpoint.
“I am thrilled and delighted to partner with CCR in order to further support and develop our Resort Teams, whilst also ensuring all of our valued guests are offered attentive, intuitive, and personalized levels of service at all times,” says Roberts Valdis Ejubs.
Roberts has outlined ambitious goals for Crown and Champa Resorts, including enhancing, driving, and developing a culture of intuitive, personalized service across the resort portfolio. He aims to position CCR as the resort employer of choice in the Maldives, cultivate and mentor local talent, champion the Maldives as the preferred island resort destination globally, foster close working partnerships with all resort stakeholders, and curate unique resort experiences.
The appointment of Roberts Ejubs underscores Crown and Champa Resorts’ unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences and fostering a culture of excellence within the organization. Roberts’s comprehensive expertise in sales, marketing, revenue, distribution, and operations will undoubtedly propel the group to new heights of success in the dynamic hospitality landscape of the Maldives.
About Crown and Champa Resorts: Crown and Champa Resorts is a distinguished collection of luxury hotels and resorts in the Maldives, renowned for its commitment to excellence, unparalleled service, and breathtaking natural beauty. With a diverse portfolio of exquisite 10 resorts and a city hotel ranging between 4 stars and 6 stars plus, Crown and Champa Resorts offers guests an unforgettable island getaway experience infused with warmth, hospitality, and unparalleled luxury.
