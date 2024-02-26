The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Welcomes New Executive Chef Leonardo Valls

Nestled within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort beckons couples to embark on a journey of romance and luxury like no other. We are thrilled to unveil our exclusive wedding and Honeymoon packages, meticulously crafted to transform dreams into unforgettable moments amidst breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled opulence.

Unforgettable Proposals and Unique Experiences: Make your proposal truly unforgettable with special setups at the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, where divers can pop the question on the other side of the glass. Explore other unique proposal arrangements during destination dining experiences, ensuring your love story begins with a touch of magic.

Picture-perfect Wedding Venues: Imagine exchanging vows at one of Hurawalhi’s picturesque wedding locations, where each setting offers a tropical canvas for a ceremony you’ll cherish forever. Feel the soft sand beneath your feet as you declare your love during a traditional Maldivian Beach wedding, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.

For those seeking an intimate affair, Hurawalhi’s Dream Island provides the perfect backdrop. Stroll barefoot down the petal-strewn isle on the atoll’s most picturesque sandbank, enveloped by crystal-clear waters and gentle sea breezes.

For a truly magical experience, tie the knot at the Champagne Pavilion, Hurawalhi’s prime sunset-watching spot. Bask in the golden hues of the setting sun as you pledge your love amidst the serene beauty of the island and its surroundings.

Unforgettable Wedding Experiences: Elevate your wedding to extraordinary heights with a ceremony at the renowned 5.8 Undersea Restaurant. Choose from morning, midday, or evening ceremonies, and exchange vows surrounded by the mesmerizing underwater world, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Alternatively, embark on a romantic voyage aboard Hurawalhi’s Luxury Yacht, where you can say “I do” against the backdrop of a crimson sunset over the horizon. Whether you opt for a Half Day or Full Day Yacht Rental, the ocean provides the perfect setting for your love story to unfold.

Luxurious Inclusions and Optional Add-ons: Indulge in a myriad of inclusive amenities, including ceremonial set up, floral bouquet for the bride, buttonhole for the groom, romantic villa turndown, Hurawalhi wedding certificate, wedding plaque, and the rhythmic beats of Boduberu drummers. Toast to your love with a bottle of champagne and savor the sweetness of a decadent wedding cake.

Enhance your experience with optional add-ons such as bridal make-up and hair, intimate candlelight dinners, rejuvenating massage packages, professional photography services, and exciting excursions to explore the wonders of the Maldives.

Welcoming Honeymoon Guests: At the enchanting Hurawalhi Island Resort, the honeymoon unfolds with the captivating melodies of Boduberu performers and a delightful welcome drink to set the mood. As honeymooners step into their villa, they are greeted with the indulgence of half a bottle of Taittinger champagne and tantalizing canapés, beckoning them into a world of romance and luxury. The honeymoon bed, adorned with care, promises nights of blissful serenity under the Maldivian stars. To commemorate their love story, a personalized card and a charming honeymoon T-shirt await the couple on their second day, creating moments of pure enchantment throughout their stay.

At Hurawalhi Island Resort, we invite you to embark on a journey of love, luxury, and unparalleled beauty. Create timeless memories as you begin your happily ever after in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.