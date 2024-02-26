Featured
Baros Maldives: The Perfect Setting for a Joyful Easter in the Maldives
Baros is a treasure nestled in the Indian Ocean, just waiting to be discovered. This Easter, uncover the myriad of delights on offer for guests celebrating the holiday on our pristine island shores.
From sunrise dolphin cruises to underwater marvels, serene spa journeys and delicious culinary sensations, every moment on Baros is a magical surprise. From 29th March to 4th April 2024, the Baros team has curated a special program of Easter celebration. Choose from a wide range of specially crafted experiences and curate your very own Easter escape of a lifetime.
Baros delights the senses. There is something for everyone to enjoy, from snorkelling, diving and exciting excursions to unparalleled destination dining experiences and sensational spa moments.
Guests are invited to harvest fresh and exotic ingredients from Baros’s Chef’s Garden for a unique meal preparation under the expert guidance of our award-winning chefs. Alternatively, they can immerse themselves in the allure of a specially curated menu, set by the seashore under a tapestry of stars. Every dish is a culinary masterpiece, creating unforgettable moments.
For adventure on the high seas, guests can spend the day exploring five traditional fishing methods across multiple stunning locations on a fishing extravaganza. Or set sail on Baros’s luxury yacht, Serenity for a sunrise frolic with playful dolphins.
At Baros, guests are welcomed to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture as local traditions come alive. Delve into the rich history and customs of our island sanctuary as you tantalise your senses with local delicacies, participate in interactive experiences and listen to captivating narratives from a local historian.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Announces 2024 Masters of Crafts Program With Stellar Line-Up of Guest Experiences
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to welcome a shining season of global talent in its signature Masters of Crafts program for the second year running. Working with some of the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation, the resort’s curation of considered guest experiences has transformative travel at its heart. From epicurean journeys with Michelin Star chefs and award-winning bartenders, retreats guided by leading names in wellness, to adventure and learning with surf icons and environmental thought leaders, 2024 guarantees extraordinary memories of a lifetime.
The series, which last year included two Michelin Star British chef Tom Sellers with decorated bartenders from Singapore’s Vijay Mudaliar of Native, to Malaysia’s Jungle Bird and celebrity crystal healer Emma Knowles, will run throughout 2024 bringing a star-studded choice of dates to the luxury travel agenda.
The resort’s signature Behind the Bar series is set to impress in 2024. Opening on the 8th March and running through to the 6th December, this exclusive program promises an exquisite fusion of international mixology talent, sustainability-focused concepts, and a celebration of local ingredients. Guests will have access to some of the world’s most decorated drinksmiths with a line-up including; Stockholm’s Hampus Thunholm from Röda Huset, 8th-13th March, Paul Aguilar & Maros Dzurus from HIMKOK, 5th-6th April, Republic from Singapore, 24th – 25th July, Bangkok’s Matteo Cadeddu from Opium, 9th-10th August, New York’s Harrison Ginsberg from Overstory, 18th-19th September, Berlin’s Damien Guichard from Wax On, 22nd, 23rd November and Paris’ Hyacinthe Lescoet from The Cambridge Public House, 5th-6th December.
This Easter, from 27th March – 2nd April, New York based meditation practitioner and contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa, will inspire guests to approach life through a different lens. Randhawa will share practical tools for self-care on a journey of discovery where transformative sessions and empowering wellness practices will include; cultivating stillness, igniting and welcoming reflection, inviting expansion, practicing reinforcement and deepening integration.
From 23rd-27th May an immersive wellness retreat brings together global gurus of practice with The Essence of Balance – Elemental Harmony. A week-long program will follow a journey driven by the spiritual power of the number five and the five elements of earth, water, fire, air and spirit. Guiding a cosmic dance are five practitioners each custodians of an elemental force.
California-based international yoga teacher Josh Kramer brings the grounding element of earth with his celebrated practice blending Iyengar and vinyasa flow. Movement instructor and founder of the Jacy Method, Jacy Cunningham introduces his powerful method of physical movement representing the adaptability of water, while sound healer and Reiki master Nicole Rutsch will harness the intellect of air and the power of nature’s vibrations. New York’s Jackie Stewart will channel transcendence of spirit with guided meditation, while guests will be nourished by Nicole Berrie, founder of cult wellness guide, Bonberi, with a plant-based menu of her most celebrated dishes representing the transformative element of fire.
In a Summer of Renewal, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is committed to ensuring that all guests ‘Leave Better’. From 19th-23rd July, celebrity healer and founder of the sound healing school The Copper Vessel, Susy Markoe Schieffelin, will take residency with a soothing practice guided by the moon. Under Maldivian skies guests will bathe in Susy’s signature sound baths as enjoyed by millions worldwide, with her clients including Google, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and solo artist LeAnn Rimes. From 15th-20th August the Summer transformation continues with movement guidance from celebrated practitioner and founder of Project Woman, Abi Adams. During two programs guests will embark on an emotional journey and exploration of hormonal balance with tools of meridian dance, rhythm meditation, music, yoga and creative writing.
A first for the resort, 2024 sees the introduction of two retreats partnering with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp and Victor Bernardo. During the Maldives’ optimum surf season of June and July, the exhilarating escapes led by von Rupp and Bernardo will allow guests to ride and master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll comprising Chicken, Cokes Surf Break, Honkeys and Jailbreak.
With his trademark touch of Portuguese flair and German strength, Nic Von Rupp is one of the top ‘big wave’ surfers in the world. Two-time finalist of ‘World Surf League Big Wave Performance of the Year’, von Rupp spends his time in pursuit of the world’s largest swells and will take the helm at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 4th-13th June. Brazilian big wave surfer Victor Bernardo was born on a board, surfing from the age of four and with global accolades under his belt, he is one to watch on the free surfer circuit. Bernardo will lead a guest retreat from 1st-7th July.
Growing its stable of exceptional gastronomic experiences, 2024 will see pop-up residencies with an impressive circle of culinary friends. From 27th July-3rdAugust, two Michelin Star and one Michelin Green Star, Chef Bruno Verjus brings a taste of his Paris restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus to the Fari Islands. For two nights only, an exquisite menu from the home of the famed ‘tarte au chocolat avec caviar’ will be created and served under the stars at the resort’s Beach Shack. Guests will also have the opportunity to join Verjus in an exclusive masterclass, and for the winning bidders of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ package, the chance to embark on a big game fishing excursion.
From 10th-12th August Chef Pam Soontornyanakij, newly crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will bring her celebrated mastery from Bangkok’s Potong. The first and youngest female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine in an exclusive two-night residency at Summer Pavilion.
Chef Rolf Fliegaulkf, founder and executive chef of Switzerland’s Ecco will take over the resort’s Beach Shack for two nights from 12th-14th November. The two Michelin Star and 18 Gault Millau points’ Fliegaulkf will unveil a creative menu bursting with exquisite flavour pairings demonstrating his signature approach of ‘purist aroma cuisine’.
The resort’s Visiting Heroes for 2024 bring inspired interactions with conservationists and environmental thought leaders. From 8th-18th April legendary ocean explorer, film maker and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau will be returning to the resort in continuation of the Ambassadors of the Environment program and to provide a truly unique residency. Cousteau will host several presentations focused on marine biology, lead a number of dives with guests including coral regeneration, and chair a thought-provoking panel discussion alongside marine biologists and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy. An exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ experience will be available to two lucky guests via bid application, closing on the 23rd March.
Joining the Visiting Heroes series, climate activist and Forbes 30 under 30 for social impact, Saad Amer will play a pivotal role in the development of the resort’s sustainability agenda this year. A UN consultant and named ‘most influential voice in ESG’ by WWD, Amer will be launching new sustainability initiatives while undertaking educational programming with local islands and schools as part of the resort’s Community Footprints program. Dates for guest presentations and exclusive panel sessions will be announced soon.
MMPRC strengthens destination presence in the Indian market at SATTE 2024
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) strengthens destination presence in the Indian market at SATTE 2024 alongside 57 representatives from 34 companies from the Maldives tourism industry. This event is being held from 22nd to 24th February 2024 at India Expo Mart, Delhi.
SATTE has established itself as the biggest networking forum for the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. Visit Maldives is showcasing the unique beauty and the distinctive experiences of the Sunny Side of Life as a short-haul holiday destination for Indian travellers at this event.
SATTE 2024 provides an extensive platform for the industry leaders and travel trade partners to connect, network, and showcase their products and services. Participation in this event assists in sharing the latest updates about the destination, the unique selling points of our tourism products and the various experiences available in the Maldives with the participating travel trade representatives. Additionally, it provides numerous opportunities for the industry partners to disseminate the latest information about their individual properties and unique oﬀers.
Visitors can expect a range of activities at the Maldives stand at SATTE 2024, including meetings with key travel trade professionals and other partners, along with media interviews. Free holiday getaways will also be given to the lucky winners through a raﬄe.
India was the top source market to the destination last year with 208,876 arrivals received by 31st December 2023, which is 14.4 percent of the total market share. MMPRC consistently conducts various marketing activities targeting this market to maintain destination momentum. Several marketing activities are planned to be held throughout 2024 for this market as well. These marketing activities ensure that the Maldives remain a top-of-mind destination for the Indian market.
Live for Family Fun in a Tropical Easter Bliss at Angsana Velavaru: A Sun-Kissed Adventure for Families
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives welcomes guests, especially families to indulge in the beauty of a tropical Easter celebration. The sun-soaked beaches, azure sea, and delightful surprises create the perfect setting for an unforgettable experience for every member.
On 30 March, the day begins with enchanting Bird Feeding session, Sand Sculpture display and an immersive Marine Talk, allowing guests to connect with the rich marine life surrounding the resort. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy a Sundowner to Remember at Azzurro Restaurant and Bar, Funa Restaurant or Kuredhi Pool Bar, with the mesmerising Soul Serenade from Beatus Band. Guests are invited to indulge in a delectable Mongolian Buffet Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, and cap off the night with the lively White & Green DJ Party at Kuredhi Pool Bar.
Sunday, 31 March promises a day filled with excitement, as Morning Melodies with Beatus Band sets the perfect tone for a day of Easter festivities. Guests can engage in morning Water Aerobics, participate in Palm Leaves Weaving, and contribute to marine conservation with a Coral Planting activity. The culinary delights continue with International and Pasta Buffet Dinners, offering a gastronomic journey of flavours. Cap off the evening with a Sunset Dolphin Cruise, featuring bubbly and canapés against the stunning Maldivian sunset.
Designed exclusively for children, the Ranger’s Club hosts delightful Easter-themed activities. Little ones can unleash their creativity with Easter Card Decoration and Eggs-travaganza Cookie Creativity. The Kids Mixology Session 101 adds a touch of fun. The Easter Bunny arrival on Sunday and the Egg Hunt promise excitement for the youngest members of the family.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.”
From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery. View the complete Easter Brochure.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.
Escape to Angsana Velavaru this Easter for a tropical paradise celebration, where joy, sun, sea, and surprises converge to create cherished moments and lasting memories.
Visit Maldives Resort Packages & Specials | Angsana Velavaru. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.
