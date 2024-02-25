Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island Unveils Enchanting Easter Celebration for Families

Join The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 26 March to 1 April celebrating Easter with a curated series of activities to beautifully balance transformation and renewal with a dusting of sweet decadence. Throughout the week, guests will indulge in traditions of Easter from across the globe with a taste of adventure, creativity, and holistic wellbeing.

Hosted by the resort’s Ladies and Gentlemen plus masters of craft, a festive programme will see guests of all ages inspired and satiated. From Easter egg hunts to festive feasting, workshops for sweet connoisseurs will explore the culinary mastery of the Italian Colomba cake and a discovery of chocolate at the bean-to-bar class, with a chocolate breakfast table at La Locanda starting the celebration of chocolate at sunrise. For innovative Asian flavours, the IWAU saké pairing is a Japanese dining experience of a lifetime, and at a Maldivian village night, the resort’s Beach Shack presents the local delicacies of paradise.

Unleashing creativity with seasonal spirit, guests can enjoy the mindful benefits of crafting, from painting, pyrography to egg decorating for family fun. Combining life’s finest pleasures, a sunset sip and canvas painting experience celebrates one of the world’s most coveted vistas with the finest libations.

The holidays will embrace a plethora of active adventure including the Ambassadors of the Environment festive program. Guests can dive into awe-inspiring night snorkeling, an Easter ocean safari to discover the atoll’s diverse wildlife above and below water, coral planting and mind-expanding shark encounters. For keeping active, a tennis retreat will ace fitness and aerial hoop classes take movement sky high.

The highlight of transformation will welcome New York based meditation practitioner and contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa. In daily practice, Kirat will guide guests to approach life through a contemplative lens. Guests will explore the nuances of integrating contemplative practices into modern life, while Randhawa shares practical tools for self-care. On a journey of self-discovery, transformative sessions and empowering wellness practices will be themed to include – cultivating stillness, igniting and welcoming reflection, inviting expansion, practicing reinforcement and deepening integration. For intensive practice one-on-one sessions will also be available.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ snapshot of festive highlights includes:

Lighting of the Moon: A celebration of Earth Hour at the resort’s Lighting of the Moon event honouring a more sustainable future.

Starlight concert at EAU Bar: A chance to enjoy a live concert at the resort’s iconic EAU Bar while indulging in the finest Japanese Cuisine and sustainable cocktails.

Easter chocolate breakfast table: Start Easter on a sweet note with an edible, insta-licious display of Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies, fondant carrots and festive fancies.

Colomba di Pasqua cooking class: Learn to bake Colomba Di Pasqua, an Italian sweet bread traditionally made for Easter in the heart of the resort’s Italian outpost – La Locanda.



Easter carnival: Beach evenings enjoying food stalls packed with gastronomic flavours from across the globe, with entertainment and games for guests of all ages.

Easter egg hunt and parade: Hopping into the Easter spirit through the lush gardens of paradise to the magically themed bunny garden – a fun egg hunt and Easter parade for the family.

Encounters with wildlife: In the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program guests will be snorkeling in to azure waters to get up close and personal with the most majestic residents of the atoll from turtles to nursery sharks.



Saké pairing at IWAU: A chef’s table saké dinner at IWAU honours innovative Japanese cuisine under the stars.

Easter gala dinner: A smorgasbord of flavours against the breath-taking backdrop of the Indian Ocean come together for this evening feast featuring a special menu and live performances.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives and for real-time updates follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.