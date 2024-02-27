Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Unforgettable Easter Awaits Families and Friends

As Easter approaches, Patina Maldives invites families to experience a tropical spring celebration unlike any other. From beachfront feasts to captivating egg hunts and immersive wellness experiences, the resort offers a thoughtfully curated program designed to create lasting memories.

Culinary Delights Await

Embark on a culinary journey like never before at Patina Maldives. On March 27th, indulge in the “Aegean Odyssey” at Helios, featuring the diverse flavors of Aegean cuisine. Fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and exquisite dishes from Greece and neighboring regions promise to tantalize your taste buds.

Unwind at the Beachside Bash

For an island celebration, join the Fari Beach Club party on March 28th. Savor meticulously crafted cocktails, enticing canapés, and live entertainment for the perfect seaside soiree.

Festivities Galore at the Fari Marina Easter Festival

On March 30th, join the vibrant Fari Marina Easter Festival. Savor delectable treats at live cooking stations, groove to DJ beats, and explore artisanal treasures from local vendors. A dedicated kids’ corner ensures fun for the whole family.

Uncover Easter Eggs on a Tropical Adventure

The highlight of the Easter weekend is the Island Egg Hunt at Helios on March 31st. Guided by the Easter Bunny and the dedicated Footprints team, embark on a tropical adventure to discover hidden Easter eggs and sweet surprises.

Beyond the Celebrations

Patina Maldives offers a diverse range of activities throughout the Easter period. Hone your tennis skills with the Lux Tennis Star Event featuring Nicolas Almagro, unleash your creativity at sketching workshops with artist Tony Jaggas, or participate in family-friendly activities like laser cutting and decorating Easter ornaments.

Seek Wellness and Rejuvenation

For those seeking relaxation, Patina Maldives welcomes visiting practitioner Junko Fujita, offering the unique and rejuvenating experience of Watsu – a combination of massage, stretches, and meditation while floating in warm water.

Create Lasting Memories this Easter

This Easter, escape to Patina Maldives and create lasting memories with your loved ones. For more information and reservations, visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/easter-celebrations or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.