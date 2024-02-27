Celebration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Unforgettable Easter Awaits Families and Friends
Families and friends seeking an unforgettable Easter experience can look no further than Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Nestled on the captivating Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, the resort invites guests to embark on a week-long adventure filled with laughter, creativity, and togetherness.
Festive Fun for All Ages:
- March 30th: Immerse yourself in the vibrant Poolside Easter Festival, followed by a magical Beach Movie Night under the stars.
- March 31st: Witness the excitement of the Easter Parade and Egg Hunt, followed by the whimsical Glow in the Dark Disco under the Maldivian sky. The day culminates with the most anticipated Easter Beach Buffet Dinner featuring culinary delights from around the world, starting from USD 115 per person (children under 12 eat free).
Easter Adventures Continue:
- April 1st: Participate in the thrilling Easter Amazing Race and dance the night away at the lively DJ Night.
Family Fun at the Sheraton Adventure Club:
- March 25th-31st: Engage in a plethora of exciting activities designed for families, including crafting a DIY Easter Bunny, participating in an Egg Drop Challenge, and showcasing creativity with White Rabbit Canvas Painting.
Unforgettable Memories Await:
Elevate your Easter experience with the resort’s exclusive room offer. Starting from USD 620 per room per night, enjoy a full board meal plan and complimentary stay dining for children under 12. The package also includes a complimentary return airport transfer.
Book now and create lasting memories with loved ones this Easter at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa! Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mlesi-sheraton-maldives-full-moon-resort-and-spa/overview/ or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com for more information.
Celebration
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island Unveils Enchanting Easter Celebration for Families
This Easter, journey to a paradise of sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. From March 28th to April 1st, 2024, the luxurious all-villa resort promises an unforgettable Easter adventure for families, blending timeless elegance with cherished moments.
Culinary Delights and Festive Fun:
- Embark on a culinary odyssey with interactive workshops, crafting Indian dishes, cocktails, or mocktails.
- Indulge in a sun-kissed sandbank picnic or a romantic sunset wine tasting.
- Experience a magical sunset cruise followed by a delectable seafood mezze dinner on Good Friday.
- Easter Sunday unfolds with a lavish breakfast, a poolside party with a live DJ, and a beachfront cocktail party with a gala dinner featuring international cuisines and a dedicated kids’ buffet.
- Savor sweet Easter treats at the resort’s Café Lounge and Gelateria.
Unforgettable Easter Package:
- Start your day with a floating breakfast in your private pool, followed by a picturesque picnic on a nearby sandbank.
- Enjoy an afternoon sunset wine tasting and conclude with a private BBQ dinner on the beach under the Maldivian night sky.
Tailored Activities for Young Explorers:
- Little ones can participate in Easter egg decoration classes, Easter Olympics, and art workshops.
- Learn about marine life with the resident Marine Biologist or enjoy an al fresco cinema featuring classic Easter films.
- Explore the underwater world through the windows of a semi-submarine.
Wellness and Rejuvenation:
- The Talise Spa offers unique experiences, from splash Zumba to family massage sessions.
- Mothers and daughters can create their own exfoliating scrub and enjoy a Balinese massage.
- Discover the magic of Easter at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and book your elegant escape with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Celebrates Eid with Enchanting Festivities
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, a captivating tropical hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in style from April 10th to 12th. Immerse yourself in a vibrant program filled with delectable feasts, engaging activities, and cultural experiences.
Festivities Kick Off with Culinary Delights and Beachside Fun
The celebrations begin on April 10th with a sumptuous Eid lunch at Aqua restaurant, followed by the lively Eid Rhythm Beach Party at Positive Beach. Live stations offering mocktails, popcorn, cotton candy, and engaging activities like color runs, balloon dances, and sandcastle building competitions, promise an unforgettable experience for all ages. The day concludes with an authentic Thali-style dinner at the Traditional Cultural Village.
Lively Activities and Cultural Immersions
April 11th offers exciting pool soccer for children with a live DJ, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families. In the evening, the Eid celebrations Management Cocktail at Nautilus Beach features oriental-flavored canapés, adding a touch of sophistication to the festivities.
Culminating with Kites, Culture, and Gala Dinner
The celebrations reach their peak on April 12th with the colorful Eid Kites Challenge, followed by a traditional Maldivian showcase. Indulge in a Maldivian-style Eid Gala dinner at Aqua restaurant, culminating with captivating traditional entertainment and dance performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
Relaxation and Adventure Await
Throughout the Eid celebrations, pamper yourself with a specially curated Eid Pamper package at the resort’s spa. Water sports enthusiasts can also enjoy a 15% discount on selected activities, adding an extra layer of excitement to your stay.
Join Sun Siyam Vilu Reef for an unforgettable Eid experience, where breathtaking beauty meets cultural immersion and lasting memories are created.
To find out more or to book your stay, visit offers page on the website or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Celebration
Patina Maldives Announces Unforgettable Easter Celebration
As Easter approaches, Patina Maldives invites families to experience a tropical spring celebration unlike any other. From beachfront feasts to captivating egg hunts and immersive wellness experiences, the resort offers a thoughtfully curated program designed to create lasting memories.
Culinary Delights Await
Embark on a culinary journey like never before at Patina Maldives. On March 27th, indulge in the “Aegean Odyssey” at Helios, featuring the diverse flavors of Aegean cuisine. Fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and exquisite dishes from Greece and neighboring regions promise to tantalize your taste buds.
Unwind at the Beachside Bash
For an island celebration, join the Fari Beach Club party on March 28th. Savor meticulously crafted cocktails, enticing canapés, and live entertainment for the perfect seaside soiree.
Festivities Galore at the Fari Marina Easter Festival
On March 30th, join the vibrant Fari Marina Easter Festival. Savor delectable treats at live cooking stations, groove to DJ beats, and explore artisanal treasures from local vendors. A dedicated kids’ corner ensures fun for the whole family.
Uncover Easter Eggs on a Tropical Adventure
The highlight of the Easter weekend is the Island Egg Hunt at Helios on March 31st. Guided by the Easter Bunny and the dedicated Footprints team, embark on a tropical adventure to discover hidden Easter eggs and sweet surprises.
Beyond the Celebrations
Patina Maldives offers a diverse range of activities throughout the Easter period. Hone your tennis skills with the Lux Tennis Star Event featuring Nicolas Almagro, unleash your creativity at sketching workshops with artist Tony Jaggas, or participate in family-friendly activities like laser cutting and decorating Easter ornaments.
Seek Wellness and Rejuvenation
For those seeking relaxation, Patina Maldives welcomes visiting practitioner Junko Fujita, offering the unique and rejuvenating experience of Watsu – a combination of massage, stretches, and meditation while floating in warm water.
Create Lasting Memories this Easter
This Easter, escape to Patina Maldives and create lasting memories with your loved ones. For more information and reservations, visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands/easter-celebrations or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
